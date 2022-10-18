Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
2 children injured in New Carlisle blaze
Just before 3 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Orth Drive in New Carlisle. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home showing heavy flame.
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
Daily Advocate
DCEA helps Versailles music program
VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
SWAT on scene of standoff in Shelby County
SIDNEY — UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. A large police presence is on scene of a standoff where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a house in Sidney. Law enforcement is currently responding to a house in the 200 block of Doering Street. Crews on scene told News Center...
Akron Leader Publications
Trail development concerns raised
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Board of Trustees Oct. 13 heard from 10 residents raising concerns with the possible development of a township-owned trail that formerly served as a trolley track. The residents, who live adjacent to the trail, asked why a section of the trail was recently mowed, giving...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers after ‘animal’ causes outages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:36 a.m. Power has been restored for thousands of AES Ohio customers who were without power in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The majority of outages impacted customers in Englewood. A spokesperson for AES Ohio confirmed with News Center 7 that the outages were caused by...
dayton.com
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
Dayton looking to build pedestrian bridge over US-35, make area safer for residents
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is asking for the United States Department of Transportation for $2.5 million. This would cover half the cost of a pedestrian bridge over US-35 at Abbey Avenue. Multiple lanes of 55-mile-per-hour traffic stand between April Chatman’s access to the library and her home....
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
Man hospitalized after two-vehicle Darke County crash
Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the crash on Oct. 19 at approximately 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Young Road and Zumbrum Road.
1 man flown to hospital with injuries after accident in Darke County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — One man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital following an accident in Darke County Wednesday afternoon. >>Southbound I-75 in Miami County reopens after overturned semi causes several-hour closure. Deputies responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Roads at 4:38 p.m. on report of a...
