VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO