Ansonia, OH

Daily Advocate

UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31

UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
UNION CITY, IN
Daily Advocate

Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

DCEA helps Versailles music program

VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
VERSAILLES, OH
WHIO Dayton

SWAT on scene of standoff in Shelby County

SIDNEY — UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. A large police presence is on scene of a standoff where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a house in Sidney. Law enforcement is currently responding to a house in the 200 block of Doering Street. Crews on scene told News Center...
SIDNEY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Trail development concerns raised

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Board of Trustees Oct. 13 heard from 10 residents raising concerns with the possible development of a township-owned trail that formerly served as a trolley track. The residents, who live adjacent to the trail, asked why a section of the trail was recently mowed, giving...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County

LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
DAYTON, OH

