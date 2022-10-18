ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Daily Advocate

UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31

UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
UNION CITY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Burying the term ‘Rust Belt’ with EV production in Ohio

The rest of the world is finally recognizing what the people of Ohio already know – Ohio workers are the future of the auto industry. Honda saw that future when they decided to build a new battery plant in Fayette County and retool three other Ohio plants for electric vehicle production.
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Governor joined by state officials at Republican event

GREENVILLE — Three of Ohio’s top officials attended the Darke County Republican Hog Roast on Sunday to drum up support for their races as well as encourage voters to vote for Republicans across the tickets. Governor Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber made their case for support.
OHIO STATE
daytonlocal.com

Remembering Dr. Creep

Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?

ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Ghost Walk actors and guides announced

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will continue a long-standing Halloween-season tradition with its annual Ghost Walk in downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 28; then the event moves to Greenville Union Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. The downtown Greenville Ghost Walk will see ticketed patrons moving at their own pace from one location to the next where storytellers will be stationed to share their spooky tales beginning at 6 p.m. The Cemetery Ghost Walk will also begin at 6 p.m at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be formed, then led by tour guides to the sites where storytellers are stationed.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

DCEA helps Versailles music program

VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
VERSAILLES, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wyso.org

Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON

The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH

Community Policy