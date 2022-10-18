Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.
New drive-thru in Huber Heights, OhioEverything Kaye. A new business is coming to Huber Heights, Ohio in the next coming months. Pronounced Big B, Biggby Coffee is projected to open in February, 2023.
Daily Advocate
Burying the term ‘Rust Belt’ with EV production in Ohio
The rest of the world is finally recognizing what the people of Ohio already know – Ohio workers are the future of the auto industry. Honda saw that future when they decided to build a new battery plant in Fayette County and retool three other Ohio plants for electric vehicle production.
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
Daily Advocate
Governor joined by state officials at Republican event
GREENVILLE — Three of Ohio’s top officials attended the Darke County Republican Hog Roast on Sunday to drum up support for their races as well as encourage voters to vote for Republicans across the tickets. Governor Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber made their case for support.
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk actors and guides announced
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will continue a long-standing Halloween-season tradition with its annual Ghost Walk in downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 28; then the event moves to Greenville Union Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. The downtown Greenville Ghost Walk will see ticketed patrons moving at their own pace from one location to the next where storytellers will be stationed to share their spooky tales beginning at 6 p.m. The Cemetery Ghost Walk will also begin at 6 p.m at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be formed, then led by tour guides to the sites where storytellers are stationed.
Daily Advocate
DCEA helps Versailles music program
VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
dayton.com
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
wyso.org
Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON
The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
City of Springfield to hold halloween costume contest; How to enter your child
The City of Springfield is holding a kids halloween costume contest this spooky season, according to the City of Springfield, Ohio- Governments’ social media page. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31., the city spokesperson said. To enter the contest, participants must like the...
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
