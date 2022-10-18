ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl

Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport. Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said. About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deputies: Fentanyl pills packaged in ‘Skittles,’ ‘SweeTARTS’ and ‘Whoppers’ boxes seized at airport

LOS ANGELES — Just weeks before Halloween, narcotics officials said they seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were hidden in bags of candy and snacks. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that its narcotics bureau agents were working on a task force with the Drug Enforcement Agency at the Los Angeles International Airport when they found the pills on Oct. 19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures

A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
EASTVALE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose

Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

