Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl
Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport. Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said. About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.
Suspects throw alleged stolen property at officers during Fontana pursuit
Two of three burglary suspects were in custody Thursday after a wild pursuit the night before came to a violent end on the 10 Freeway in Ontario. The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday as officers tried to pull over a white van for vehicle code violations on the freeway near Citrus Avenue in Fontana. […]
Deputies: Fentanyl pills packaged in ‘Skittles,’ ‘SweeTARTS’ and ‘Whoppers’ boxes seized at airport
LOS ANGELES — Just weeks before Halloween, narcotics officials said they seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were hidden in bags of candy and snacks. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that its narcotics bureau agents were working on a task force with the Drug Enforcement Agency at the Los Angeles International Airport when they found the pills on Oct. 19.
foxla.com
4 arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T store, leading police on pursuit in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Four people were arrested for the armed robbery of a Los Angeles cell phone store after leading police on a chase through San Bernardino, officials announced Wednesday. Garyon Perkins, 21, Eathen Jacobs, 20, Jamarcus Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino. According...
mynewsla.com
Felon, Cohort Charged with Attacking Deputies in Moreno Valley Chase
A convicted felon and his cohort accused of trying to run sheriff’s deputies off the road during a chase in Moreno Valley before causing a multi-vehicle crash were charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other offenses. Gabriel Cabrera Jr., 25, and Robert...
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures
A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
Man who ran SoCal-to-Canada drug ring sentenced to federal prison
A 43-year-old man was sentenced today to 14 1/2 years in federal prison for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada.
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
Trial begins in deadly overdose at Newport Beach bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors.
Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
NBC San Diego
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested in connection with shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in May
Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on May 20 at about 11:53 p.m. during a party at...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose
Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
