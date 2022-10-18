Deadline for acting planning board members’ applications approaches; people ask for transparency in process

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit an application for the acting Montgomery County Planning Board Commissioners role.

After accepting the resignation of all 5 planning board members, the council announced that they are accepting applications for temporary planning commissioners. According to the council, those in the acting position will be in place until the next council appoints permanent members. Council President Gabe Albornoz says they’ve already received dozens of applications.

“They will have the full authority of planning board members, but we are laying forward a temporary position so that again, this can provide a bridge to the more permanent participation moving forward,” said Albornoz.

Following the council’s announcement, the Parents’ Coalition sent a note to the Maryland- National Capital Parks and Planning commission concerning the legality of the council’s temporary appointments. Janis Zink Sartucci says the process the council outlined, violates the Maryland Land Use Codes pertaining to what political parties acting commissioners are a part of and the time frame given to allow the public to review the candidates.

“There’s a law in place that speaks to how vacancies on the planning board are to be filled, and the county council, for some unknown reason has decided to skip Maryland law and make up their own process,” said Sartucci.

Albornoz says the council’s process is consistent with state law that allows when there is a vacancy in office the appointing authority can name temporary officials.

On October 25th the finalists will appear in front the council. They say the public will also have a chance to ask the candidates questions. Their hope is by October 27th they will have 5 new members on the board. For more information click here.

