Read full article on original website
Related
fourpointsnews.com
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
Council OKs zoning change to house survivors of domestic abuse
Council approved a zoning change Thursday in the University Hills/Windsor Park neighborhood that will allow not only multifamily units for domestic violence survivors but also office space for the engineering firm Civilitude. According to the developer, the SAFE Alliance will provide 60 residential units and support services for those families....
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens
Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning
A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Plans for South Congress PUD include rooftop beehives and bird-safe glass
At its regular meeting this week, the Environmental Commission heard a preview of an upcoming planned unit development proposal for 311-315 South Congress Avenue. The commission heard the Project Assessment Report from both Housing & Planning Department staff and Steve Drenner of the Drenner Group, the project’s developer. Although...
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
District 3 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part I
Council Member Pio Renteria has served District 3 as a lifetime resident and community activist. After two terms, he’s stepping down. The candidates vying for his seat have taken on community engagement roles through education and local committees while others have budget ideas through backgrounds in sales and accounting.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Compensation Committee consults commissioners on member appointments
On Tuesday, Victoria Ramirez, senior financial manager at the Travis County District Attorney’s office and chair of the county’s Compensation Committee, briefed commissioners on a lineup of committee recommendations for commissioners regarding member appointments. In 2018, the Travis County Commissioners Court created additional seats on the compensation committee...
Watch our District 3 City Council forum
On Tuesday, all six of the candidates running for City Council in District 3 participated in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. You can watch the forum, which was hosted by KUT’s Andrew Weber, below. Joining Weber were candidates José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, Gavino Fernandez Jr.,...
Austin Chronicle
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections
We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
kut.org
Hays County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
Many Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next governor. But there's also a long list of other important races, like the race for the next Hays County judge or the mayor of San Marcos. It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered....
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor
Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
Austin’s Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to launch support hotline
During its pilot program, the hotline grew in volume from a few hundred calls to more than 2,00 calls each month in August and September, officials added in the release.
More than 14K TCAD property tax exemption applications not processed in ‘timely’ manner
The Travis Central Appraisal District normally says the process to get an exemption on your property taxes can take up to 90 days. But data obtained by KXAN shows nearly half of the applications for reduced property taxes took longer to be processed.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
796
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0