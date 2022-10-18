ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback

Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
AUSTIN, TX
Council OKs zoning change to house survivors of domestic abuse

Council approved a zoning change Thursday in the University Hills/Windsor Park neighborhood that will allow not only multifamily units for domestic violence survivors but also office space for the engineering firm Civilitude. According to the developer, the SAFE Alliance will provide 60 residential units and support services for those families....
AUSTIN, TX
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens

Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
AUSTIN, TX
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning

A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Compensation Committee consults commissioners on member appointments

On Tuesday, Victoria Ramirez, senior financial manager at the Travis County District Attorney’s office and chair of the county’s Compensation Committee, briefed commissioners on a lineup of committee recommendations for commissioners regarding member appointments. In 2018, the Travis County Commissioners Court created additional seats on the compensation committee...
Watch our District 3 City Council forum

On Tuesday, all six of the candidates running for City Council in District 3 participated in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. You can watch the forum, which was hosted by KUT’s Andrew Weber, below. Joining Weber were candidates José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, Gavino Fernandez Jr.,...
AUSTIN, TX
Chronicle Endorsements for 2022 Travis County Elections

We normally just say, "Vote for the Democrats," when, as has been the case for the last 25 years, there has not been a Republican worth voting for, or a Dem who needed voting against. We're giving you a longer list because we want to shout-out people who are doing good and encourage Dems in really tough races; regardless of your centrist, leftist, or indie leanings, these are good people.
AUSTIN, TX
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor

Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
