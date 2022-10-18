Read full article on original website
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Adrien Broner on Conor Benn, Positive Drug Test: 'I Would’ve F----- Buddy Up'
Adrien Broner wasn’t too pleased when he heard that Conor Benn tested for a banned substance. The brash multi-weight champion from Cincinnati was often invoked as a possible option for Benn, the rising welterweight whose fight with Chris Eubank Jr., at a 157-pound catchweight, was axed earlier this month after it was revealed that Benn, 26, tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. The revelations have cast a dark cloud over a fighter tabbed by many as the next star to emerge from the British boxing firmament.
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Anthony Joshua Ring Return Now Looming For Early 2023
Anthony Joshua is understood to have put his return to the ring back until early 2023 instead of boxing in December. The former WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion was being targeted at a return on December 17 in London, with Otto Wallin and Chris Arreola both mentioned as possible opponents.
Claressa Shields Raises Her Game To a New Level
Claressa Shields was right all along. For years, she told us that she was the “Greatest Woman Of All Time” (GWOAT) when it came to the sweeter science, and while there were many believers in that statement, there were just as many, if not more, skeptics. How could...
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Warren, Arum Defend Against Criticism Surrounding Fury-Chisora Trilogy Fight
A pair of Hall of Fame promoters came fully prepared for the hard sell on their next heavyweight championship event. Bob Arum and Frank Warren expected some resistance to the news of Tyson Fury defending his lineal and WBC heavyweight crown against countryman Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash that was far from in demand. Their bout will take place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, headlining on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S. as presented by Arum’s Top Rank and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
Mark Vicelles-Regie Suganob Junior Flyweight Title Eliminator Ordered By IBF
An all-Filipino clash is in store to determine the next mandatory challenger to the IBF junior flyweight title. Unbeaten contenders Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have both accepted an invitation to enter negotiations for a final IBF title eliminator, an IBF spokesperson confirmed to BoxingScene.com on Tuesday. A negotiation period has been ordered, with the two sides given until November 3 to work out terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Photos: Chantelle Cameron Putting in Work For Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson)
Arreola To Joshua: Don't Be a Bitch, Let's Make This Motherf----- Happen!
Heavyweight veteran Chris Arreola is demanding former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua move forward with a potential showdown in the coming months. Arreola has confirmed that his handlers have been in talks for a fight with Joshua, who is trying to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin Official, November 26 at OVO Arena Wembley
Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his eturn to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley Stadium in April, succumbing to a sixth-round stoppage defeat in front of over 90,000 fans.
Hyun Mi Choi, Vanessa Bradford Make Weight For WBA Title Fight In Seoul
Hyun Mi Choi returns for her annual title defense on the heels of a queen already being crowned without her involvement. The unbeaten two-division titlist is set for the tenth defense of her WBA junior lightweight title as she faces Edmonton’s Vanessa Bradford. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round bout, which takes place Wednesday evening on tvN from Olympic Park Gymnasium in Choi’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea.
Tyson Fury Aims To Have Three Fights in 2023 - But Joshua is Not One of Them
Tyson Fury says he plans to box three times in 2023 but says none of them will be against Anthony Joshua, whom he says has blown his chance of ever facing him. On Thursday, Fury finally confirmed that he would be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Derek Chisora, whom he has beaten twice already, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on December 3.
Tim Tszyu: I Want To Knock Charlo Out, I Don't Want Distance Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is not looking to win a twelve round decision when he challenges Jermell Charlo for the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO world titles. Their mandatory undisputed showdown is tipped to take place on January 28 in Las Vegas. “I don’t want this fight going the...
