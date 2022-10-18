ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
Elevations Spokane bringing back in-person Ghost Ball

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elevations Spokane is bringing back its Ghost Ball this year. After not having the ball for two years, the fundraising event is back in person. Money raised goes directly to children with physical limitations, access to resources and support for families. “Having two children needing therapy services to learn basic functions like walking, talking, writing, etc. adds...
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
Final phase of Riverside construction project in full swing

SPOKANE, Wash. — 7 months ago, Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference to bring in the start of an $80 million construction season. In that presser, she also announced the beginning of the Riverside construction project. Monday, that project has moved into its final phase. “It's exciting to...
‘A matter of weeks’: More services on their way to the Trent Resource Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Revive, a local organization that will help get more services on-site at the Trent Resource Center. The Trent shelter has been open for a little over a month now. When the shelter first opened, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said that eventually, she would like to...
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts a wet, cold winter for the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA has released its Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season and it looks like the Pacific Northwest will be getting its third consecutive La Niña. That means colder than normal temperatures and a wetter than average weather pattern as residents move through the next few months.
'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
