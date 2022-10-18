Read full article on original website
Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County. Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair-accessible home for Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The housing crisis in Spokane has made it hard for many families to purchase a home. Come January, two families will be homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a celebration was held to give thanks to everyone involved with the project. Jessica...
Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
Elevations Spokane bringing back in-person Ghost Ball
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elevations Spokane is bringing back its Ghost Ball this year. After not having the ball for two years, the fundraising event is back in person. Money raised goes directly to children with physical limitations, access to resources and support for families. “Having two children needing therapy services to learn basic functions like walking, talking, writing, etc. adds...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
Revive Counseling preparing wrap-around services for Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane City Council approved a $1.6 million contract on Tuesday night, Revive Counseling is preparing to start services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). Revive Counseling is a behavioral support organization that has been in Spokane since 2017. The organization will operate what’s...
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
inlander.com
With the death of SpokeFest and resignations at Bloomsday — will COVID kill local races?
Despite remaining financially stable during the pandemic, SpokeFest is gone and Bloomsday is struggling. General fatigue and a roller coaster of event logistics may have played a role in recent issues faced by the two popular road races. SpokeFest, an annual community bike ride that drew thousands of people of...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Final phase of Riverside construction project in full swing
SPOKANE, Wash. — 7 months ago, Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference to bring in the start of an $80 million construction season. In that presser, she also announced the beginning of the Riverside construction project. Monday, that project has moved into its final phase. “It's exciting to...
‘A matter of weeks’: More services on their way to the Trent Resource Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Revive, a local organization that will help get more services on-site at the Trent Resource Center. The Trent shelter has been open for a little over a month now. When the shelter first opened, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said that eventually, she would like to...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
KREM
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts a wet, cold winter for the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA has released its Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season and it looks like the Pacific Northwest will be getting its third consecutive La Niña. That means colder than normal temperatures and a wetter than average weather pattern as residents move through the next few months.
'Absolutely unrealistic': Jewels Helping Hands criticizes sheriff's deadline to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is criticizing Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's mid-November deadline to clear out the I-90 homeless camp. Jewels founder Julie Garcia says the head count at the camp was 443 as of Saturday, Oct. 15. Garcia said there's simply not enough shelter beds available, specifically low-barrier ones. The city, on the other hand, says this is not the case, and that everyone at the camp has an opportunity to live at in a safer, more humane environment at the Trent shelter.
Spokane police hopes to add 40 more officers on patrol to tackle crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is sharing an early look into its plan to get more officers on the streets to tackle crimes. In the meantime, the Spokane community is weighing in on that plan and how it can make the community safer. Ben Osborne, manager of...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Post Falls Historical Society seeks memories, stories of Chapin Building
POST FALLS, Idaho — A curious painting is on the wall in the Post Falls Museum, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Everybody thinks it’s a picture hanging," Post Falls Historical Society board member and museum volunteer Ted Fredekind said Thursday. "They don’t realize it’s part of the wall."
Spokane County Sheriff sends letter to state requesting audit on I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane County Sheriff's Office prepares to clear out the homeless camp near I-90, the sheriff's office has sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor asking to conduct and release an audit of several homeless services in Spokane. That audit would focus on the...
KREM2
