District 3 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part I
Council Member Pio Renteria has served District 3 as a lifetime resident and community activist. After two terms, he’s stepping down. The candidates vying for his seat have taken on community engagement roles through education and local committees while others have budget ideas through backgrounds in sales and accounting.
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens
Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Compensation Committee consults commissioners on member appointments
On Tuesday, Victoria Ramirez, senior financial manager at the Travis County District Attorney’s office and chair of the county’s Compensation Committee, briefed commissioners on a lineup of committee recommendations for commissioners regarding member appointments. In 2018, the Travis County Commissioners Court created additional seats on the compensation committee...
Council OKs zoning change to house survivors of domestic abuse
Council approved a zoning change Thursday in the University Hills/Windsor Park neighborhood that will allow not only multifamily units for domestic violence survivors but also office space for the engineering firm Civilitude. According to the developer, the SAFE Alliance will provide 60 residential units and support services for those families....
Campaign finance reports show who’s got the money
With less than a month to go before Election Day, the latest campaign finance reports show that in the mayor’s race, former senator and mayor Kirk Watson continues to outraise his opponents by large margins. According to records filed Tuesday, Watson had raised more than $244,600 since July and still has more than $821,000 in the bank.
Austin Community College has a $770 million bond on the ballot this election. Here’s what’s in it.
Austin Community College could see an expansion of its workforce development programs and two new campuses if voters pass a $770 million bond proposition in the November election. If voters approve ACC District Prop A, each of the 11 existing ACC campuses will get millions of dollars in program and...
Commission delays vote on support for senior services facility
The Community Development Commission will take another month before deciding to support a proposal to convert the long-vacant Nash Hernandez Building into an intergenerational facility providing care and services to seniors living in East Austin. The commission voted unanimously to revisit the agenda item next month, following occasionally intense debate...
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning
A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Plans for South Congress PUD include rooftop beehives and bird-safe glass
At its regular meeting this week, the Environmental Commission heard a preview of an upcoming planned unit development proposal for 311-315 South Congress Avenue. The commission heard the Project Assessment Report from both Housing & Planning Department staff and Steve Drenner of the Drenner Group, the project’s developer. Although...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.13.22
A discussion about scheduling at Tuesday’s City Council work session made it clear that local officials are acutely aware of the upcoming transition ahead. With at least four new representatives on the way, it’s starting to look like it’s time to wrap up unfinished business. That said, all signs point to the fact that today will be a fairly typical Council meeting – take a look at the full agenda – but we’ve collected the most interesting items in this TipSheet to make it a little easier to skim.
As Congress Avenue bats prepare to migrate, officials consider ways to better care for the colony
Austin’s bats are in need of additional protections and the city is preparing to take some small steps to aid the colony. During an Animal Advisory Commission meeting last week, members voted unanimously on recommendations to help the Congress Avenue bats continue to live and fly freely. The suggestions include direct efforts to protect their habitat and public outreach to shape public opinion about the bats.
Study finds middle-income housing fund outperforms high-dollar real estate
An Austin investment fund created to support and stabilize middle-income rental housing has been verified as an attractive and viable investment by researchers from two Texas universities. Affordable Central Texas, which began acquiring middle-income rental communities in late 2018, has been found to have a higher return (9.4 percent) and...
Report raises questions about campaign loan for District 9 candidate
Kym Olson has received little media attention since late August, when she designated a treasurer for her campaign for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. Olson, who serves in the Texas State Guard as a protocol officer and deputy public affairs officer at Camp Mabry, filed her first campaign finance report with the city clerk’s office this week. That report showed that she had received $5,200 in campaign contributions and a $50,000 loan from Krista Olson.
County mulls options to improve campus voting
While the county is doubling its number of voting machines on the UT campus this year, students and advocates are still warning of long wait times, sparse transit access and a lack of polling sites (hint: there are two). On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a measure to help smooth voting on and before election day.
Austin’s growing pains impacting housing, jobs east of 130
The push of economic development flowing from Austin has officially hit the SH-130 corridor, and is bringing the same pressure on infrastructure, housing and workforce development that have become regular talking points in Austin political circles for years. At a recent Urban Land Institute Austin luncheon hosted by Huston-Tillotson University,...
Unpermitted demolition stokes existential crisis at Historic Landmark Commission
Frustration was palpable at last week’s meeting of the Historic Landmark Commission, with yet another unpermitted demolition garnering little fanfare outside the Historic Preservation Office. The vacant lot at 4008 N. Lamar, once home to a 1926 residence converted for commercial use, was reportedly demolished this spring. According to...
Council facing tough decisions on Austin Energy charges
Facing an increasing deficit in its collections for fuel costs to run Austin Energy, City Council must quickly make a decision about increasing the power supply adjustment that all customers pay. The matter is on this week’s Council agenda. While some members may wish to put off a decision that...
City seeks applicants to help craft five-year food system plan
The city has opened its application process for members of the advisory committee that will help the Office of Sustainability draft a comprehensive food plan for the city, with the goal of addressing food insecurity for vulnerable Austin residents. The Community Development Commission, which focuses on issues related to marginalized...
Council OKs staff to negotiate over HealthSouth contract
Last week, City Council directed city staff to move forward with negotiations with Aspen Heights Partners, the NHP Foundation and Capital A Housing on redeveloping the HealthSouth site at 12th Street and Red River. But it wasn’t a simple vote: Council Member Kathie Tovo and Mayor Steve Adler added some amendments to the staff plan, although it’s not clear whether those amendments will make much difference in the final outcome.
Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills
If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases – at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, Council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would in part pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
