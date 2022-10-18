ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fact check of the Oklahoma County DA debate

Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
Ethics of OK County Jail phone call charges questioned

Detainees at the Oklahoma County Jail are provided meals, clothing and some other necessities, but their ability to stay in contact with the outside world comes at a price. Currently, the jail’s more than 1,500 detainees get one free 15-minute phone call per week and one 30-minute video call, but after that they pay $0.16 per minute for phone calls to family members, friends and even attorneys, according to assistant jail administrator William Monday. At the September meeting of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority — which governs the jail and is known as the jail trust — Monday told trustees that the rate had recently been reduced from $0.25 per minute.
