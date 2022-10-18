Detainees at the Oklahoma County Jail are provided meals, clothing and some other necessities, but their ability to stay in contact with the outside world comes at a price. Currently, the jail’s more than 1,500 detainees get one free 15-minute phone call per week and one 30-minute video call, but after that they pay $0.16 per minute for phone calls to family members, friends and even attorneys, according to assistant jail administrator William Monday. At the September meeting of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority — which governs the jail and is known as the jail trust — Monday told trustees that the rate had recently been reduced from $0.25 per minute.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO