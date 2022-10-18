Read full article on original website
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
APOC votes to expedite ruling in most recent complaint
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission voted 3-2 in favor of expediting a ruling on the most recent complaint filed by the Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative, which alleges that the Republican Governor’s Association violated Alaska’s campaign finance laws. After ruling...
AFN Navigation Program helps Alaska Natives apply for post-pandemic grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska tribes, tribal organizations and Alaska Native Corporations all have the opportunity to apply for post-pandemic infrastructure grants. It’s giving native communities an opportunity that is once in a life time, and the AFN Navigator Program is here to help. “We’re tracking all of the...
9 Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers named to 2022-24 U.S. National Team
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Whether they grew up in Alaska, train in Alaska or went to college in Alaska, the 2022-23 United States National Cross Country Team is full of Alaskans or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers on all levels. Three Alaskan regulars are back on the A team: Rosie Brennan, Scott...
Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference. “A precursor to the AFN Convention with a...
Gubernatorial candidates address PFD, Roe v. Wade, more at debate
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source, Alaska Public Media, and KTOO hosted a debate featuring all four gubernatorial candidates — Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Republican Charlie Pierce, Democrat Les Gara and nonpartisan former Gov. Bill Walker. The debate was moderated by Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor and...
A weekend full of sunshine along with chilly temperatures
An in-depth look into the homeless situation in Anchorage found that tracking their numbers and determining where they came from can be a complex task. At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
Sharing Alaska Native culture through modeling
Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above”. Updated: 6 hours ago. Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal.
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
Fashioning identity: model shares Alaska Native heritage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Calvin Klein campaigns to sporting Gucci and Chloe designs on the runways, 20-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse has been highlighting her Alaska Native heritage on magazine spreads and on catwalks around the world. Chasinghorse grew up in a small rural village in Alaska, where her mom taught...
Healthy Futures Game Changer Campaign helps disadvantaged youth athletes get in the game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sometimes the most difficult part of sports for a young athlete is just getting out there on the field, court, ice or trails — and that can often stem from a lack of resources and funding. The Healthy Futures Game Changer Campaign is looking to bridge that gap by tapping on over 30 Alaskan athletes, ambassadors and advocates to use their platforms and help raise $50,000 this week to benefit disadvantaged youth athletes across the state.
Mild weather wanes, colder air to follow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is pushing across southern areas of the state as a Pacific low impacts the state through the rest of the week. Southcentral Alaska saw very mild temperatures on Wednesday. The region will see the rain arrive starting Thursday as a second low develops off the front.
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A real shift from the above-normal October temperatures takes place in the coming weekend for many areas of the state. A low-pressure system pushing east provides a clear path for cold air to flow in behind it, and right across the state of Alaska through the next several days.
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
