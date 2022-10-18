ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sometimes the most difficult part of sports for a young athlete is just getting out there on the field, court, ice or trails — and that can often stem from a lack of resources and funding. The Healthy Futures Game Changer Campaign is looking to bridge that gap by tapping on over 30 Alaskan athletes, ambassadors and advocates to use their platforms and help raise $50,000 this week to benefit disadvantaged youth athletes across the state.

ALASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO