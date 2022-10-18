ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Goldman Sachs Is Scaling Back Its Consumer Products: Should You Buy the Stock?

This week, the Wall Street giant announced it would scale back its consumer-facing bank, Marcus. The investment bank began its push into consumer banking in 2016 and has spent billions in acquisitions to build up this business. It will target Marcus to more affluent customers in its wealth management business.
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
TheStreet

Another Tech Giant Is Slashing Nearly a Thousand Jobs

What do companies as diverse as Twitter (TWTR) , Tesla (TSLA) , Netflix (NFLX) , Coinbase (COIN) , Snap (SNAP) , Shopify (SHOP) , Oracle (ORCL) and Crypto.com have in common?. After many months of strong hiring, all have laid off workers in the last years. The problem has been particularly acute in the tech industry, which is prone to hiring boons during good times and layoffs during times of inflation.
US News and World Report

Saudi Aramco to Push Ahead With IPO of Oil-Trading Unit - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its energy-trading business and is targeting a listing in Riyadh for the end of the year or early 2023, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The world's top oil producer is in the process of adding...
Fortune

Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto

Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Reuters

UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
Reuters

KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.
US News and World Report

Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...

