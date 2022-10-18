Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Goldman Sachs Is Scaling Back Its Consumer Products: Should You Buy the Stock?
This week, the Wall Street giant announced it would scale back its consumer-facing bank, Marcus. The investment bank began its push into consumer banking in 2016 and has spent billions in acquisitions to build up this business. It will target Marcus to more affluent customers in its wealth management business.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Jeff Bezos becomes latest exec to warn about looming US recession: 'Batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the latest influential executive to sound the alarm over the state of the U.S. economy. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Bezos indicated that he agreed with comments made earlier in the day by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who cautioned that there is a "good chance" of a U.S. recession.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
Nearly 90% of fund managers believe inflation has peaked and will fall from here, BofA’s fund manager survey shows
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2022. Throughout 2022, Wall Street titans and top economists have relentlessly warned Americans that a recession is on the way. They fear that unless inflation goes down, allowing the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes or...
US reassures OPEC that the Russian oil price cap won't be replicated to also target the cartel, report says
The US has reassured OPEC that a cap on Russian oil prices isn't also intended for the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters. The official also said that the proposed cap on Russian oil isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel meant to counter OPEC. The reassurances could help remedy...
Another Tech Giant Is Slashing Nearly a Thousand Jobs
What do companies as diverse as Twitter (TWTR) , Tesla (TSLA) , Netflix (NFLX) , Coinbase (COIN) , Snap (SNAP) , Shopify (SHOP) , Oracle (ORCL) and Crypto.com have in common?. After many months of strong hiring, all have laid off workers in the last years. The problem has been particularly acute in the tech industry, which is prone to hiring boons during good times and layoffs during times of inflation.
US News and World Report
Saudi Aramco to Push Ahead With IPO of Oil-Trading Unit - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its energy-trading business and is targeting a listing in Riyadh for the end of the year or early 2023, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The world's top oil producer is in the process of adding...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
High-growth tech stocks that are down massively over the past year are attempting a bounce. Is the rally here to stay or just a head fake?
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, fuboTV and more
(HAS) – The toymaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.42 per share, falling 10 cents shy of Street forecasts, with revenue matching estimates. Hasbro had cut its sales forecast earlier this month, noting increased consumer sensitivity to higher prices. Hasbro slid 3.5% in premarket trading. (INTC) – Intel's Mobileye...
Here's a Spicy Stock Pick for Dividend Growth Investors
This seasoning mix and spice manufacturer has been in business for more than a century.
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
Bank to start selling £80bn of UK government bonds from next month
Start date put back by a day to avoid clash with chancellor’s announcement of debt-cutting plan
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.
Snap closing San Francisco office amid restructuring
Snap Inc. will continue supporting San Francisco-based employees who want to go into the office by offering access to a co-working space in the California city.
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
US News and World Report
Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
