Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Intuit Ventures hires former partner at Microsoft VC fund; HoloLens leader departs
— Adam Coccari is now director of Intuit Ventures, the new venture capital arm of Intuit, the global financial technology platform company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks and other products. Coccari previously worked at Microsoft for more than seven years where he was operating partner and head of portfolio development at M12,...
geekwire.com
F5 cutting about 100 jobs due to ‘current macroeconomic environment’
Seattle-based application security and delivery giant F5 is the latest tech company to announce that it’s laying off employees. The company confirmed Friday that it’s cutting about 100 roles, or about 1% of its global workforce. “We are continuously evaluating how to focus our resources to best meet...
geekwire.com
Go inside the invite-only, climate tech summit in Seattle hosted by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy
Inside a Seattle waterfront center cloaked in wildfire smoke, climate tech innovators and investors came together this week at the Breakthrough Energy Summit. The event was a chance to share news about cutting-edge technologies being developed and deployed to help save a warming Earth. They included dairy proteins produced by plants, fish-safe hydro-power turbines, airplane fuel made from corn waste, and carbon-negative cement.
geekwire.com
Seattle cannabis marketplace Leafly to cut 56 jobs
Leafly, the Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace, is cutting 56 positions, or 21% of its workforce, the company announced this week. In a move designed to “improve operating performance,” Leafly said in a regulatory filing that its cost-cutting restructuring plan would trim the workforce through a combination of layoffs and attrition.
geekwire.com
Q&A with tech vet leading REI’s $30M fund to help founders of color get ahead in outdoor industry
The next time you “opt outside,” you might just be doing it using a brand or product that got a boost thanks to REI’s Path Ahead Ventures. The Seattle-based outdoor retailer is a year into a program to provide more opportunities to founders of color and those from traditionally underrepresented groups.
geekwire.com
Why this Seattle venture capitalist moved to a farm — and the startup lessons learned along the way
Aviel Ginzburg has been splitting time between taking calls from startup founders and tending to his farm. The software engineer, entrepreneur and investor is a longtime Seattle tech leader who currently works as a general partner at seed-stage venture fund Founders’ Co-op. But recently, the self-described “city boy” decided...
Comments / 2