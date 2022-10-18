ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

F5 cutting about 100 jobs due to ‘current macroeconomic environment’

Seattle-based application security and delivery giant F5 is the latest tech company to announce that it’s laying off employees. The company confirmed Friday that it’s cutting about 100 roles, or about 1% of its global workforce. “We are continuously evaluating how to focus our resources to best meet...
Go inside the invite-only, climate tech summit in Seattle hosted by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy

Inside a Seattle waterfront center cloaked in wildfire smoke, climate tech innovators and investors came together this week at the Breakthrough Energy Summit. The event was a chance to share news about cutting-edge technologies being developed and deployed to help save a warming Earth. They included dairy proteins produced by plants, fish-safe hydro-power turbines, airplane fuel made from corn waste, and carbon-negative cement.
Seattle cannabis marketplace Leafly to cut 56 jobs

Leafly, the Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace, is cutting 56 positions, or 21% of its workforce, the company announced this week. In a move designed to “improve operating performance,” Leafly said in a regulatory filing that its cost-cutting restructuring plan would trim the workforce through a combination of layoffs and attrition.
