WDAM-TV
Hub City’s Heidelberg retires as MDAH trustee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez. Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage...
sm2media.com
Church of Jackson is here to stay
The Church of Jackson is a consistent visitor to the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Every Tuesday, they can be found at Shoemaker square. Their protests range from 10 to 15 people with various graphic images to two people holding a picket sign. . By looking at the...
Groundbreaking held for Camp Shelby expansion
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Camp Shelby expansion project. Community leaders, the Adjutant General of Mississippi, Camp Shelby staff, the Mississippi National Guard personnel and Congressman Steven Palazzo attended the ceremony on Friday, October 14. They broke ground on the expansion of the Maneuver Area Training Equipment […]
WLOX
Mississippi Housing Authority hosts free health fair in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered at the Orange Grove Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday for a free, community health fair. It was hosted by the South Mississippi Housing Authority. About 50 vendors showed up to provide health care services and resources. Various health screenings were available. You could get...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Fast Casual
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening
Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
ourmshome.com
South Mississippi Fair Returns to Laurel With Chapel Hart Headlining
With a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s the perfect time for some great falltime activities. The South Mississippi Fair rolls into Laurel on October 21 and stays in town until October 29. As always, there will be exciting rides, great music, delicious food, and something for everyone to enjoy.
WLOX
Happening Oct. 22nd: Long Beach Night Out Against Crime
The city of Wiggins is a little spooked for fall with a friendly competition. Financial Expert Matt Lattman with Discover Personal Loans has some advice on how to deal with unexpected medical expenses. Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They gave their lives in...
impact601.com
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
WLBT
Meet Jake Lange, from walk-on to Southern Miss hero
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - At one point during Southern Miss’ homecoming matchup against Arkansas State, the Red Wolves were up 19-7 and had a 95% chance of winning. To say mounting a comeback for the Golden Eagles was feasible would have been a controversial opinion, especially if you were in M.M. Roberts Stadium surrounded by frustrated Southern Miss fans.
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
ourmshome.com
Dancin’ in the Street Takes Over Laurel Saturday, October 22
The Laurel downtown area has been under a great deal of construction as of late, but some of it is finally complete and it’s time to celebrate. You are personally invited to “Dancin’ in the Street,” a Central Avenue Block Party this Saturday, October 22. Come...
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
mageenews.com
What’s Going on @ the Magee Post Office
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If you have been up and around today (Thursday) and passed the Post Office, the parking lot is jammed!!!. A job...
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
