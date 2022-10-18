ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired by Top Films and TV Shows (Plus Last-Minute Finds Online)

From Top Gun: Maverick to the penultimate series of Stranger Things, blockbuster films and shows continue to capture the imagination — and spark some of the coolest Halloween costume ideas. While you can always fall back on the classics (like a vampire, devil, ghost or werewolf), there are many other options for pop culture fanatics who want to nod to the big or small screen, which is why we’re rounded up the best men’s Halloween costumes. As the big day is less than two weeks away, there’s still time to pick up last-minute looks, so long as you shop wisely. Retailers...

