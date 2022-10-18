From Top Gun: Maverick to the penultimate series of Stranger Things, blockbuster films and shows continue to capture the imagination — and spark some of the coolest Halloween costume ideas. While you can always fall back on the classics (like a vampire, devil, ghost or werewolf), there are many other options for pop culture fanatics who want to nod to the big or small screen, which is why we’re rounded up the best men’s Halloween costumes. As the big day is less than two weeks away, there’s still time to pick up last-minute looks, so long as you shop wisely. Retailers...

24 MINUTES AGO