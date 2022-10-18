Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Olmsted County HRA approves plan to spend $795,000 dollars annually to combat homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRA) agreed to a plan to use state funding dollars for programs that combat homelessness across the county. Mary O'Neil, the program manager for housing in the county, said $795,000 dollars will be used next year. The money will be used to...
KIMT
Olmsted county to use $750,000 to help combat homelessness
Olmsted County is planning how to use $750,000 in state funds to help combat homelessness in the area. The money is planned to be used for rental and emergency assistance. Olmsted County HRA approves plan to spend $795,000 dollars annually to combat homelessness. The money will be used for rental...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
KIMT
Coalition for Rochester Housing gets new executive director
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader has been named for the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing. JoMarie Morris will be the groups new Executive Director and says she is grateful “for this opportunity to work across sectors with other committed community leaders to leverage resources and enhance our collective impact to address these urgent affordable housing needs. We must work collaboratively to create and preserve housing options that will ensure the dignity and security of our residents and economic growth of our region.”
KIMT
Election day just around the corner: update on early voting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Election day is under three weeks away! Early voting has been open since the end of September. You can vote early right now at the Olmsted County Elections Office and seven days before election day, a voting place will also be opened at the Government Center. Early...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools introduces "Students In Transition" program
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is expanding its reach to students that are struggling at home. Stable, safe housing environments are critical to a student's academic prosperity. However, home life insecurities can cause problems to arise like food scarcity, higher levels of stress, inability to focus, and an increase...
KIMT
Olmsted County History Center hosts annual "Fall Fest"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual "Fall Fest" Thursday, inviting families and friends to celebrate the rich history of our area. The yearly event featured interactive activities like pumpkin painting, craft-making, watching tinsmiths create drinking mugs, and ringing the bell of a historic church.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
KIMT
MEA weekend for Minnesota students to draw thousands to Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's MEA weekend for Minnesota students and it’s expected to bring some economic impact to bring to downtown Rochester. Over Thursday and Friday, the Mayo Civic Center is preparing to host 3,500 6th through 12th grade students for the annual Minnesota Youth Convention. It's an opportunity...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
KIMT
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
KIMT
Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis win $25,000 for new playground
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club has won $25,000 to help build an inclusive playground for children of disabilities. Albert Lea was named one of the co-winners of the 2022 Legacy of Play contest sponsored by Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures Inc. The other winner is the Kiwanis Club of South Lake in Clermont, Florida.
KIMT
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
KIMT
Local homeless shelters prepare for winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop. The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members. The...
Preliminary Report Issued on Highway 52 Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released preliminary information concerning a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester this morning. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway just south...
KIMT
Home sales and listings still down in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors' (SEMR) Sep. report showed closed sales were down by 10.2% in southeast Minnesota. In Rochester, yearly closed sales in Sep. were down 11.2%. The median sales price for a house in the Med City was around $323,571 in Sep., which is an increase...
Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
KIMT
New Dean of Students announced for Riverland Community College
AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College is introducing its new Dean of Student Affairs. Oscar González began his new position at the beginning of the academic year in August and was most recently the Interim Accessibility Resource Director and Compliance Officer at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “Dean González...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Comments / 0