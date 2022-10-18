ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader has been named for the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing. JoMarie Morris will be the groups new Executive Director and says she is grateful “for this opportunity to work across sectors with other committed community leaders to leverage resources and enhance our collective impact to address these urgent affordable housing needs. We must work collaboratively to create and preserve housing options that will ensure the dignity and security of our residents and economic growth of our region.”

