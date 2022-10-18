Read full article on original website
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
wcsjnews.com
Joliet Woman Accused of Dealing Heroin in Grundy Co.
A 63-year-old Joliet woman is facing two felony charges in Grundy County. Sabrina Silverman was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class four felony. Silverman was arrested by the Grundy County...
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
25newsnow.com
Unit 5 votes to push ‘secure’ gun solution
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 School Board, McLean County’s largest school district, has voted on a plan to push what’s called the “Secure’ gun storage solution. Information will now be in the student handbook on how to safely store a gun. District 87 in Bloomington adopted a similar measure.
jolietlaw.com
Can I Get Arrested for Having Legal Cannabis in My Car?
Adult residents of Illinois are now permitted to possess and use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. THC products are generally regulated similarly to the manner in which alcohol is regulated. These regulations control how people in Illinois can handle and use cannabis. A few important rules include those governing how cannabis may be transported in a vehicle. Most Illinois residents know that they cannot drive with an open beer or glass of wine in their cupholders, as allowing people to do so would make it very easy for drivers to become intoxicated while behind the wheel.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
25newsnow.com
Park district police aim to help increasing numbers of homeless
FON DU LAC PARK DISTRICT (25 News Now) - Police officers with the Fon du Lac Park District are reaching increasing numbers of homeless people, especially in the last two years. A few days ago, a homeless man was found dead in a wooded area in East Peoria. Chief Deputy...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Jailed On Crack Cocaine Charge
An accused cocaine dealer in Mendota is now locked up. Twenty-seven-year-old Alberto Campos was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday morning. He's charged with selling crack cocaine to undercover informants in the Mendota area. According to court records, the alleged sale that he's being charged with occurred in late August.
starvedrock.media
Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School
Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
KWQC
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - When voters in Illinois take to the polls this November, in addition to voting for individual candidates, they will also decide whether or not to approve a new amendment to the state constitution. Amendment 1, or the “Right to Collective Bargaining Measure” aims to add the right...
Beyond the Race for Governor, This Illinois Election Will Feature Some Big Decisions
Voters heading to the polls this upcoming Election Day in Illinois will undoubtedly know about the race for governor, but there are several other major decisions that will be made as results pour in on Nov. 8. The balance of the state's Supreme Court, which brings with it questions over...
