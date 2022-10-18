Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Large OLED Displays from Rosen Set To Bow in 2023
Rosen Aviation expanded its portfolio of upper-end OLED displays, adding a 65-inch and 77-inch screen, both currently in development, to the product line. Both displays are part of ongoing STC projects and will be available in mid-2023. The new units, like the rest of the line, are ground-up aviation-specific designs...
Major OEM Selects Universal’s Aperture Visual System
A year after unveiling its Aperture, Universal Avionics said the visual management system "is now available for installation." Further, the avionics manufacturer said it has an agreement with a “large avionics OEM” for the installation of Aperture aboard a new aircraft that is under development. At last year’s...
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Avidyne Upgrading Learjet 55C with Dual Atlas FMS
Owners and operators of the Learjet 55C have a new flight management system (FMS) option, the installation of dual Avidyne Atlas units that allow pilots to fly fully-coupled LPV approaches. Florida Jet Center (Booth 3726) worked with Avidyne (Booth 1681) on the project, which required reconfiguration of the center pedestal to accommodate the EFIS mode select controls and the Dzus-mounted Atlas FMSs.
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Universal Hydrogen to Fly Hydrogen-powered Dash 8 by Year-end
Universal Hydrogen plans to fly the first-ever hydrogen-powered regional airliner by the end of this year using a hydrogen-fuel-cell-based powertrain housed completely in one of the nacelles of a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop. Now in the late stages of testing the powertrain architecture in an iron bird test rig at its facility in Hawthorne, California, Universal Hydrogen has partnered with Aerotec to perform the engine integration and fly the aircraft out of Moses Lake, Washington.
MySky Launches Ops-integrated Aviation Tax Software
Business aviation financial management company MySky (Booth 4462) has launched a new automated tax reporting software called MySky Tax, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The Geneva-based company said its new software solution can be integrated with a customer’s flight operations software, utilizing flight expense data to automatically file tax forms before any invoices are submitted.
Portable Headset-mounted PilotVision Display Debuts
First-time exhibitor Vision Products (Booth 4213G) is debuting PilotVision—a headset-mounted augmented reality display—this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. The device costs $27,000 and serves as a portable head-up or head-wearable display. The high-resolution (1920 by 1200 pixels) monocular system provides a 62-degree diagonal field of view with minimal obscuration, offering overlays that show ground speed, altitude, attitude, and terrain information.
Updated Honeywell JetWave Broadband Coming in 2023
Honeywell Aerospace (Booth 2400B, 4100) said the next generation of its JetWave Ka-band satcom system is expected to be certified next year. It features multi-network, multi-constellation capability that will lower the cost and increase the speed of airborne broadband connectivity up to 100 Mbps, according to Honeywell. “Our next generation...
Flydocs Launches New Asset Management Software
Flydocs (Booth 3877) has launched new lease asset management software in cooperation with Lufthansa Technik. The new software is customized to continuously optimize leases and ensure the on-time handover of aircraft back to the lessor. “We have created a flexible solution that is highly customizable, scalable, and affordable to meet...
CMS Debuts Empire, Elevate, and Explore Systems
Building on its Evolve cabin control and management retrofits, Cabin Management Systems (CMS, Booth 1630) launched three cabin entertainment product lines for the aftermarket this week at NBAA-BACE 2022: the Empire 4K audio/video system, Elevate HD audio system, and Explore moving map. Modular, wireless, and made largely by additive manufacturing, the systems are designed for quick and easy installation.
Heli-One To Offer AW139 Gearbox Testing
Heli-One has established in-house testing capability for the Leonardo AW139 intermediate and tail gearboxes at its Canadian MRO facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company is a Leonardo-authorized component repair and airframe service center and offers services ranging from major inspections to small component repair, including avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services, custom modifications, and repairs developed by Heli-One design engineers.
Aircraft Broker Guardian Jet Improves Vault Client Portal
Business aircraft broker Guardian Jet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its Vault 4.0 client portal. The online aviation asset management data platform, which was originally designed for the company’s employees, has undergone several upgrades since its launch a decade ago and has now become a vital educational resource for Guardian’s customers as well.
Desert Jet Center Joins the Titan Fuels Network
Desert Jet Center, a full-service FBO and aircraft operator at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, is now the latest member of the Titan Aviation Fuels-branded network. “After a very thorough process, we found that Titan Aviation Fuels is the best fit for Desert Jet Center and our...
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
JSSI Highlights New 'Fully Integrated' Brand
Aftermarket maintenance specialist Jet Support Services International (Booth 4835) brings a new “fully integrated” brand identity to NBAA-BACE 2022. It is also highlighting its portfolio of guaranteed-cost maintenance plans, data services, and maintenance-tracking and inventory-management solutions at the show. Chicago-based JSSI began expanding beyond its core flight-hour-based maintenance...
Textron Aviation Picks Skytrac for FANS Upgrade
Textron Aviation’s Future Air Navigation System (FANS) upgrade for the Beechcraft Hawker 4000 and Cessna Citation Sovereign equipped with Honeywell Epic avionics will use Skytrac equipment for the satcom requirement. The supplemental type certificate (STC) program for the upgrade launches early next year and will feature Skytrac’s DL150 satellite data unit and SkyNode S200-012 air traffic safety services terminal.
First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies
Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Tecnam Opens Order Book for P2012 STOL Aircraft
Tecnam has opened the order book for its P2012 short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Introducing the piston twin at NBAA-BACE 2022, the Italian manufacturer said the new version of its Traveller aircraft will give access to some of the world’s most demanding airports and can carry nine passengers or just over 2,800 pounds of cargo.
