Defiance, OH

Barktoberfest fundraiser held Saturday

By Beth Krouse
 3 days ago

The second annual Barktoberfest was held Saturday by 4KD Crick Brewery at 211 Carpenter Road in Defiance.

The event was held in conjunction with the Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS).

Barktoberfest is held as a fundraiser for the humane society and featured a dog Halloween costume contest. Owners brought their dogs of all sizes dressed in a variety of dog costumes.

One dog that showed up without an owner was Coco who is currently a guest at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 operated by the FDHS and was escorted by Norine Rethmel, a volunteer there.

Lisa Weaner, the director of the FDHS, said that Coco, who is currently up for adoption, is a two-year-old male Chihuahua Boston Terrier mix who likes other dogs and playing, and also has a sweet temperament. She noted further that Coco has been neutered, micro-chipped and is up to date on all his vaccines and flea prevention.

Coco, who received a score of 26 out of 30 possible points by the judges of the dog costume contest, was dressed in a sombrero and serape in reference to the 2017 film “Coco.”

The winner of the dog costume contest was Arlo, dressed as a cow, with 29 points, with second place going to Liberty and Lilo dressed as Lilo and Stitch with 28 points. It was noted during the contest that Liberty was dressed in the Lilo costume and the dog named Lilo was dressed in the Stitch costume.

Other dogs that were dressed in their Halloween best included:

• a four-month old puppy that appeared to be a lab named Ripples, dressed as a bumble bee

• two five-year-old Yorkshire Terriers named Desi and Lucy, dressed as puppuccinos.

• a one-year-old Great Dane named Bluebelle dressed as the Great Pumpkin from the 1966 TV special “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”

• a three year old mix that appeared to have some Shih Tzu in it named Charlie Brown dressed as Charlie Brown.

• a 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix named Ducky dressed as a chicken.

• Suzie, a Golden Retriever dressed as Winnie the Pooh, complete with honey bucket.

• a six-year-old mix named Sadie dressed in an ugly Christmas sweater.

• a Pug named Taquito dressed as a king of England.

• Mazi a six-month-old Dachshund dressed as the “lion” from the 1939 film “The Wizard Of Oz,” with the owner dressed as Dorothy.

• a 15-year-old hound named Chopper, also dressed as a lion.

• two different dogs Paddington and Peetie, both dressed as dinosaurs.

• a Shorkie named Lily dressed as a spider.

The fundraiser featured live music as well as a table of dog toys provided by the FDHS and Pet Smart. Though the weather was cold that morning the event had a good turn out with over a dozen dogs showing.

