Williams County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

State patrol---

Thursday, 6:25 a.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Paul Kammeyer, 40, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 4:16 p.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, a northbound vehicle driven by Mathew Ingraham, 27, Sherwood, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Antawn Nathan, 19, Dayton. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Nathan was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 7:08 a.m., at milepost 18 at Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mya Diemer, 22, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8:25 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michelle Moor, 46, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:28 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Elaine Gerken, 38, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway, struck an abutment and overturned in the middle of the roadway. Gerken was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 7:35 p.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lauren Pucher, 28, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 12:46 a.m., at milepost 0 on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mackenzie Colgan, 25, Lake Villa, Ill., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Thursday, 10:21 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Matthew Washler, 36, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile and Probate Court. He appeared before the magistrate and was released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Friday, 11:55 a.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Justin Landis, 32, New Haven, Ind., was transported from Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 4:03 p.m., at 1516 Mustang Drive, Matthew Lucas, 43, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 6:53 a.m., at 1609 E. Second St., Ryan Duma, 32, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 7:41 a.m., on Lake Road, just north of Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Wann, 44, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Thursday, 5:13 a.m., on East Second Street, just east of Douglas Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Morgan Lamming, 31, 623 Henry St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 9:42 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by William Stuckey, 72, West Unity, reversed and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Ryleigh Glock, 20, Stryker. Both vehicles had light damage and Stuckey was cited for improper backing.

Saturday, 1:52 p.m., at CCNO, Talmadge Thomas II, 30, Holland, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Saturday, 2:53 p.m., on Wayne Avenue, just south of Myers Street, a vehicle driven by Steven Struble, 63, 834 Wayne Ave., attempted to back into a private drive at 834 Wayne Ave. and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Murray, 31, 847 Wayne Ave. Murray's vehicle had light damage and Struble's had no damage. Struble was cited for improper backing.

Saturday, 6:35 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Darlene Walker, 82, Stryker, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.

Sunday, 1:24 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by Kayla Leaser, 26, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 3:43 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Rebekah Powers, 23, 06909 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.

Sunday, 5:21 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just north of Carter Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Flint, 52, Antwerp, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brittany Bird, 26, Cecil. Both vehicles had light damage and Flint was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Henry sheriff---

Thursday, 10:28 p.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Noah Robinson, 17, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 1:49 a.m., at 1216 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, Sarah Doeden, 38, Defiance, was arrested for identity fraud, falsification and obstructing official business and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 3:26 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Montes, 24, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 6:29 a.m., on County Road B in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Frank Thome, 42, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 7:14 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrew Pinedo, 40, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.

Saturday, 9:51 a.m., on Ohio 281 at the entrance of the Patrick Henry Schools parking lot, a westbound vehicle driven by Raymond Hohenbrink, 39, Deshler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lawrence Rodriguez, 60, Deshler. Hohenbrink's vehicle had heavy damage and Rodriguez's vehicle had light damage. Hohenbrink was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Saturday, 11:06 a.m., on Ohio 110 at the entrance/exit of Campbell Soup factory, a westbound vehicle driven by Caleb Vermillion, 27, 304 Hopkins St., attempted a left turn into the private drive and was struck by a vehicle driven by Curtis Griggs, 57, Leipsic, as Griggs' vehicle exited the drive. Griggs' vehicle had light damage and Vermillion's had moderate damage.

Saturday, 2:26 p.m., at 437-B Ohio 65, Deshler, Justin Travis, 34, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 7:18 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Mielke, 47, 839 Karnes Ave., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 8:06 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Angel Oquendo, 28, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 1:35 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelsey Bly, 25, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday 1:48 a.m., at county roads 16C and F in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Caroline McDonald, 16, 1810 Tiffin Court, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the west side, slid sideways, struck a sign and then a utility pole before coming to rest. Damage to the vehicle was heavy, and McDonald was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 4 a.m., at Ohio 108 and Count Road L-2, in a traffic stop, Robert Carrillo, 40, Ottawa, was cited for OVI.

Fulton sheriff---

Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cindy Lilly, 65, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 5:40 a.m., on County Road 25 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Conner Lehman, 27, Delta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding sheriff---

Thursday, 4:50 p.m., at Township Road 108 and Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carol Kuntz, 62, Peru, Ind., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Truman, 35, Middle Point. Kuntz was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Kuntz was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cindy Resor, 56, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 613, just east of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gage Tinlin, 19, Payne, sustained light damage when a deer struck it.

Wauseon police---

Friday, 4:16 p.m., at 1489 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Clarence Wainwright, 77, Wauseon, departed the private drive at 1489 Shoop Ave. and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Nora Gallaga, 64, Wauseon. Wainwright and passenger, Summer Davis, 18, Wauseon, as well as Gallaga were all three treated for suspected minor injuries by Wauseon EMS and released. Gallaga's vehicle had moderate damage and Wainwright's had heavy damage. Wainwright was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 4:26 p.m., at East Elm and North Fulton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Erica Gomez, 34, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Valerie Alig-Walton, 64, Scottsdale, Ariz. Both vehicles had light damage and Gomez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

