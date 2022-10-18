Signal box wrap

Related
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
13abc.com
Bringing new life to the old Ohio Theatre
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The historic Ohio Theatre officially received a multi-million dollar boost Wednesday. A $2.5 Million Community Project Fund Grant will be used for several key renovations. The theatre has been a part of the local landscape for more than a century. The federal grant money will help...
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
toledo.com
It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!
The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
Times-Bulletin
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing Near Swanton Holds Changing Of Command Ceremony
AWARD… Brigadier General McCue presents Colonel Michael J. DiDio with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 180th Fighter Wing, located by the Toledo Express Airport just East of Swanton, held a change of command...
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
WANE-TV
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
sent-trib.com
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
westbendnews.net
Accident At US 127 Overpass & US 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at, 3:19 pm a three vehicle accident occurred on the north bound side of the US 127 & US 24 overpass. Involved were a dump truck loaded with stone traveling north bound when it struck a large paneled truck. The impact of the accident also involved an automobile that was pushed up against the guardrail on US 127. The drivers of the automobile and paneled truck were transported to area hospitals, by Paulding EMS, their conditions are unknown. The driver of the dump truck refused treatment.
