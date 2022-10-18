Defiance County man found not guilty by reason of insanity

A Defiance County man was found not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) Monday on eight charges related to the 2020 murder of his grandfather.

Judge Joseph Schmenk made the ruling following a brief bench trial on the NGRI question in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. But the ruling does not mean the defendant — Dustin Vogelsong, 36, 05704 Behnfeldt Road — will be set free.

Rather, he will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, a locked down mental health facility in Toledo, for the length of his maximum prison sentence under the charges that had been filed against him. Therefore, the term of his commitment is life imprisonment although his mental health status will be reviewed on a regular basis in the future.

The hospital is operated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Vogeslong, who’s been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest on March 1, 2020, was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, each a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.

His trial Monday on the NGRI defense — put forward by his attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance — was brief, with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray presenting a case. Hill said the facts were not in dispute.

This included testimony from the investigating officers on March 1 — Defiance County Sheriff’s Office sergeants Gary Taylor II and Mike Shock; the department’s chief deputy, Cliff Vandemark; and its forensic expert, Steven Mueller. A security camera that captured the assaults also was played.

Murray entered this testimony into the record as a reference point for a future consideration of Vogelsong’s status under his commitment to a mental health facility.

The NGRI defense was based on two separate reports from mental health professionals that evaluated Vogelsong. These indicated that he suffered a traumatic brain injury during a vehicle crash in 2012 and also attempted suicide in 2014, according to details of the reports that Schmenk shared during Monday’s hearing.

Testimony Monday about the March 1, 2020 incident noted several violent episodes involving Vogelsong. In fact, the county’s 911 center fielded three calls that day at various stages of the tragedy.

The first occurred when Vogelsong struck and killed a pet cat belonging to his young daughters — ages 7 and 3 at the time — with a hammer. (A second cat was protected by one of the girls by placing it in a standup shower stall, according to trial testimony.)

Vogelsong initially tried to hide this assault from his live-in girlfriend, Lindsey Beek, the mother of the two children. But this apparently escalated events.

Testimony indicated that Beek tried to seek help for Vogelsong as he was suffering a “manic” episode, and was trying to take him to a coping center. She called upon Vogelsong’s grandparents — Larry and Dorothy Vogelsong — to come to the Behnfeldt Road residence to watch the children while she took him there.

However, the defendant resisted this attempt and became violent, ultimately breaking out windows at the residence, and assaulting Beek and his grandparents. Trial testimony noted that he punched Beek in the face and struck her in the head with a snow shovel. (Beek and Larry’s wife, Dorothy, were taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.)

When Larry Vogelsong tried to intervene, the defendant initially punched him and kicked him after he had been knocked down, ultimately killing him in what became a gruesome scene. Schmenk revealed in the psychological evaluation reports that Vogelsong claimed he believed his grandfather was a “New York hitman” coming to his residence to do him harm.

Vogelsong fled the scene in his grandparents’ car, taking his two daughters with him. Later, he leftthem at a randomly chosen residence near Reading Mich., just north of the Ohio border. The resident convinced him to leave the kids there before he departed, testimony indicated.

Trial testimony noted that the girls’ clothes were covered in blood when they were dropped off. At one point they too had tried to intervene — to protect their mother from being assaulted — according to testimony.

Vogelsong later was arrested at the Love’s gas station and convenience store at the Ohio 49/Ohio Turnpike exit near Edon in Williams County.

Murray called the March 1 event “quite disturbing” during Monday’s hearing while Schmenk noted its “inhumane brutality.”

Murray also told The Crescent-News that Ohio’s NGRI provisions should be revisited.

“I believe Ohio’s approach to the insanity defense needs to be revisited, but for now it results in the likelihood of long-term, or possibly lifetime hospitalization in a secure psychiatric facility (for Vogelsong),” he said. “In this case the brutality of the defendant’s actions demand that he be held far away from the public in a secure facility for as long as possible.”

Vogelsong sobbed through much of the testimony. Several family members were on hand as well.