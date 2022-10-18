Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Man tries to coax child to leave Petaluma park with him, police say
PETALUMA, Calif. - Police in Petaluma received a call from a resident Thursday night who told them a suspicious man tried to coax her young son into leaving with him earlier at the city's McDowell Park. The woman said her young child had been playing at the park when the...
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene
ATHERTON, Calif. - Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. Police said the vehicle was possibly buried some time in the 1990s and was 4 to 5 feet underground. A contractor said the car was a Mercedes.
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
35-Year-Old Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Hayward (Hayward, CA)
According to the Hayward Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.
KTVU FOX 2
School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
NBC Bay Area
Car Found During Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police were investigating a report of a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night. Officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Geary Boulevard to investigate the report, police said. Responding officers found "a vehicle involved in the incident," but there were no victims or suspects nearby. An...
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
Car discovered in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in 1990s, police say
Police say the vehicle was possibly buried in the 1990s. Though cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police say no remains have been located.
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA: Suspect charged in attempted rape of woman at Walnut Creek BART station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A Pittsburg man has been charged in the attempted rape and attack on a young woman at the Walnut Creek BART station, prosecutors said. The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces felony charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault in the Oct. 7 incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police issue safety advisory over uptick in ATM robberies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department issued an advisory to the public on Wednesday about an uptick in ATM robberies. Police said they are seeing an increase in these types of incidents in the Laurel and Dimond Districts. In their news release, police said the most recent incident was on Oct. 18 on the 400 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m.
Comments / 2