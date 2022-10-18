ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bungalower

Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home

Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
MAITLAND, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Sawing into music at Barberville

Florida’s first International Musical Saw Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1776 Lightfoot Lane in Barberville. This event will feature musical saw performances by musicians from around the globe. These musicians will perform and compete for prizes and the title of “World’s...
BARBERVILLE, FL
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane makes emergency landing in Orlando due to a bird lodged into plane

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight out of South Florida was forced to divert after a bird collided with the plane. Now, a passenger on that flight is speaking out about the experience. “The flight attendant nonchalantly came on the speaker and said, ‘We’ve had a bird...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Central Florida Veg Fest taking place this Saturday in the Milk District

Central Florida Veg Fest (Website) is set to return this Saturday in Orlando Festival Park from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual event is in its 11th year at the park after moving there from Loch Haven Park in 2011. This year’s event will feature healthy living and eco-minded vendors, speakers, non-profits, games for kids, dog and cat adoptions, restaurant booths, food demonstrations, live music, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

CareerSource Central Florida hosting Job Fair

This week, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando man sentenced to 6 months in prison for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man arrested and charged for his role in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday. Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, was arrested in Orlando by FBI agents in August 2021. He faced 18 federal charges stemming from allegations...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy