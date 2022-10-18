Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Sawing into music at Barberville
Florida’s first International Musical Saw Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1776 Lightfoot Lane in Barberville. This event will feature musical saw performances by musicians from around the globe. These musicians will perform and compete for prizes and the title of “World’s...
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
“Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing in Orlando due to a bird lodged into plane
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight out of South Florida was forced to divert after a bird collided with the plane. Now, a passenger on that flight is speaking out about the experience. “The flight attendant nonchalantly came on the speaker and said, ‘We’ve had a bird...
‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma
Video: ‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma A person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Oklahoma will face a judge Wednesday in Central Florida. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A person of interest in a quadruple...
bungalower
Central Florida Veg Fest taking place this Saturday in the Milk District
Central Florida Veg Fest (Website) is set to return this Saturday in Orlando Festival Park from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual event is in its 11th year at the park after moving there from Loch Haven Park in 2011. This year’s event will feature healthy living and eco-minded vendors, speakers, non-profits, games for kids, dog and cat adoptions, restaurant booths, food demonstrations, live music, and more.
theapopkavoice.com
CareerSource Central Florida hosting Job Fair
This week, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
click orlando
Orlando man sentenced to 6 months in prison for Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man arrested and charged for his role in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday. Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, was arrested in Orlando by FBI agents in August 2021. He faced 18 federal charges stemming from allegations...
