Louisiana State

Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama

If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Letters: The national anthem shouldn't be altered to boost the home team

I am seeing (to me) a disturbing trend at high school football games. When "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, at the end of our beautiful national anthem, instead of the words "the home of the brave" the home teams are substituting the names of their mascots. Thus it becomes "the home of the Purple Knights," or "the home of the Raiders."
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid

Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
