If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO