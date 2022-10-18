Read full article on original website
SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Teurlings Catholic rises all the way to No. 2
By Channing Ewing Photo of Teurlings Catholic QB Preston Welch, left, and RB Tanner Brinkman courtesy of Robin May, The Acadiana Advocate Once again, Destrehan stays atop this week's SBLive Louisiana Top 25 high school football rankings. However, due to a shocking result last week, with Byrd ...
Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama
If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce
Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
St. Tammany property transfers, Sept. 27 - Oct. 03 , 2022: See a list of home and other sales
CALOGNEVILLE SUBDIVISION, LOTS 18, 19: $15,000, Joshua Fabian Daniel and Brenda K. Hamsted Daniel to Shannon A. Daniel. CRAIN ST. 22033: $77,000, Debra Aaron to Heath A. Bailey Sr. and Linda P. Bailey. GOLDEN OAKS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, LOT 10: $400,000, Allan Brown and Jennifer Mock Brown to Javis Jay...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Letters: The national anthem shouldn't be altered to boost the home team
I am seeing (to me) a disturbing trend at high school football games. When "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, at the end of our beautiful national anthem, instead of the words "the home of the brave" the home teams are substituting the names of their mascots. Thus it becomes "the home of the Purple Knights," or "the home of the Raiders."
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide
NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Amtrak train hits car in Tangipahoa Parish
An Amtrak train has collided with an SUV near Amite, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says. It happened early this afternoon just south of Amite, on Hwy. 51 in at Ponders Quarters.
