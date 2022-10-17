Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road reopens after crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County for several hours Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays in the area. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
How to watch the debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams Monday night
An already contentious race for the Georgia governor’s seat could heat up even more Monday night when Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams take the debate stage for the first time in this campaign. The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday. If you are planning to watch the debate on...
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb County teachers take part in program to help kids with reading, spelling
Reading specialist Rebecca Socol says the training helps teachers meet students where they are. And then bridge the gap.
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Forever chemicals' found in Chattahoochee river can be harmful long-term
GEORGIA, USA — Officials with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said they found seven different species of “forever chemicals” in the Chattahoochee River and in some of Atlanta’s drinking water. These chemicals, also known as polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS in the scientific world, stay in organisms and grow...
WXIA 11 Alive
Federal jury to determine if suspended Clayton County Sheriff violated 7 inmates' rights
Victor Hill testified in his own defense on Thursday. The jury will pick this up when they resume deliberations on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
WXIA 11 Alive
'She was failed' | Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father
12-year-old Angel Ahearn was shot and killed by her father in Winder 17 months after Tenn. Child Services awarded him custody according to Angel's grandmother.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
