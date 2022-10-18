ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisweekhawaii.com

Festivals of Aloha on Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea from October 28-30, 2022. Opening ceremony events start Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9am – 2pm. Join us for a weeklong cultural event, called Festivals of Aloha theme, ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or ‘Stand Upon the Highest Point,’ featuring open air Aloha Market filled with treasures and treats, demonstrations by local artisans with hands activities. Complimentary admission, seating is limited. 808-874-8000 or contact Concierge at ext. 55.
mauinow.com

Maui wedding business named finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards

A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category. The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Hawaii Magazine

This Maui Beach House Exudes Midcentury Modern Appeal

This article appears in the August/September 2022 issue of Hawaii Home + Remodeling. When Boyd Construction’s design/build husband-and-wife team of Todd Boyd and Sarah Schmidt purchased a midcentury abode overlooking Kahana Bay, they wanted to update the home while maintaining as much of its original charm as possible. “There’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
