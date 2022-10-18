Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
thisweekhawaii.com
Festivals of Aloha on Maui
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea from October 28-30, 2022. Opening ceremony events start Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9am – 2pm. Join us for a weeklong cultural event, called Festivals of Aloha theme, ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or ‘Stand Upon the Highest Point,’ featuring open air Aloha Market filled with treasures and treats, demonstrations by local artisans with hands activities. Complimentary admission, seating is limited. 808-874-8000 or contact Concierge at ext. 55.
mauinow.com
Maui wedding business named finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards
A White Orchid Wedding Inc. “WOW” has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards in the Ethics category. The Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area. The 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists list highlights businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
honolulumagazine.com
Farmers Market Finds: Egyptian Koshari and Kebab Plates in Kaka‘ako and Kailua
Farmers markets are breeding grounds for food innovation and some of Hawai‘i’s most successful restaurants. Frolic’s series spotlights some of these ‘ono finds. What: Grilled meat kebabs and kofta plates; koshari rice and grain pilaf. How much: $12.99 to $24. What market: Honolulu Farmers Market, 777...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Hawaii Magazine
This Maui Beach House Exudes Midcentury Modern Appeal
This article appears in the August/September 2022 issue of Hawaii Home + Remodeling. When Boyd Construction’s design/build husband-and-wife team of Todd Boyd and Sarah Schmidt purchased a midcentury abode overlooking Kahana Bay, they wanted to update the home while maintaining as much of its original charm as possible. “There’s...
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
webcenterfairbanks.com
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
No boat tours at USS Arizona National Memorial (for now)
Reservations will be honored when tours resume.
Free self-defense workshop for girls and women
While the Aloha spirit is alive and well, Hawaii is not immune to crime.
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
Comments / 0