You Won’t Believe Who Minnesota’s Highest Paid State Employee Is
If you were looking for the highest-paid state employees, some new data from the state of Minnesota can show you where to look. The thing about working for the state of Minnesota is that while you generally enjoy a fairly stable working environment and some pretty decent benefits, your salary is public record-- because it's our tax dollars, after all, that are paying state workers' salaries.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
New Pa. poll shows Shapiro up big and a very tight Senate race
A new AARP Pennsylvania poll finds Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz polling within the margin of error in the state's Senate race, while Democrat Josh Shapiro leads Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor's race, 53% to 42%. AARP polled Pennsylvania in June, too, and while Shapiro's lead has...
KEYC
V.P. Harris to visit Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Twin Cities on Saturday,. The Office of the Vice President says Harris will be in Minneapolis and Saint Paul on Saturday to discuss protecting women’s reproductive rights. Vice President Harris will speak at a finance event...
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces off against Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's closely watched US Senate race
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has sought to portray Republican Adam Laxalt's views on abortion rights as extreme as she seeks to hold onto her Nevada seat.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race
Johnson is hoping to win a third term representing Wisconsin in a contest against Barnes, who, if elected, would be the state's first Black senator.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
EPA confirms civil rights investigation into Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a civil rights investigation into the water crisis that left residents of Jackson, Miss., without water earlier this year, the agency confirmed in a letter to the NAACP. The civil rights organization filed a complaint alleging a pattern of discrimination by the state...
