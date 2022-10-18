Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Posters Reveal New and Returning Characters
Enola Holmes 2 has some brand new character posters courtesy of Netflix. Sherlock, Eudoria and the titular detective are all back in the fold. During the first year of the pandemic, people loved seeing Millie Bobby Brown bring the character to life. The sequel is poised to turn that vibrance up to 11. Some small clips posted by the streaming service show off the same sort of sharp humor and warm relationship dynamics among the principle players. Check out these new posters for yourself down below!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Star Unpacks Twice's Huge Role in Season 6
For six seasons, voice actor Daichi Endou has been bringing to life a popular villain from My Hero Academia's roster in Twice, the duplicating antagonist that had a hilarious personality but powers that made him a dangerous entry in the League of Villains. With the latest season six episode, Twice met an unfortunate end while battling against Hawks, the number two hero that went undercover to learn the secrets surrounding the Paranormal Liberation Front, and Endou didn't hold back when it came to reflecting on the villain's demise during his interview with Weekly Shonen Jump.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For New Ultra God Mission Episode
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been heating up following the story arc known as the Ultra God Mission, with a rogue Kaioshin starting a new tournament that brings together warriors from different timelines and alternate realities to fight one another for supremacy. With the previous episodes introducing fans to a new Gohan from the future while seeing Goku fight against his father Bardock, the spin-off series has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive, while also supplying an official description for the upcoming installment.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker
"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.After buying the house at 657 Boulevard in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus decided to renovate it before moving in. As they re-did the house, "The Watcher" began tormenting them, claiming in his anonymous letters that the house was his family's for decades and that he...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
ComicBook
Chucky Just Introduced Its Wildest Variant Yet
Spoilers for Chucky follow! Throughout the Chucky TV series there have been a few variants of the killer doll that have popped up. Thanks to the events of Cult of Chucky, the Brad Douriff-voiced slasher now has the ability to divide himself across multiple host dolls, leading to some with distinct haircuts and personalities. This week, the third episode of Chucky season two, introduced two new versions of the character and while both are unique only one of them totally changes the game for Chucky moving forward. Though we get to meet Nice Chucky, who gets this way after some brainwashing, the episode concludes with the hilarious reveal of none other than Hulk Chucky.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Amanda Waller's Role Revealed
Black Adam does have an appearance from Amanda Waller during its runtime. In the DC Comics adventure, Viola Davis' stern government official enlists the Justice Society of America to help reign in Teth-Adam. Establishing a Task Force X black site, Waller conspires to have the team bring Dwayne Johnson's antihero into custody. It's a long battle, but Waller emerges unscathed. Plus, for Peacemaker fans, Agent Harcourt is also helping with the operation. Now, the world waits to see how DC decides to proceed. There are a number of paths the future could take. Elements of different phases of the company's history are all here and coexisting. So, the questions become even murkier for the future after Black Adam.
ComicBook
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
