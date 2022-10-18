Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Glam Utility

Y2K influence was still in its peak for the spring 2023 season, bringing with it a revival of the glam-utility trend not seen since the early Aughts. Satin jumpsuits, sheer utility pants and statement cargo pockets everywhere turned this workwear-inspired trend into a true dress-up moment.

“We were witness to a dressed-up, elevated, chic and sophisticated aesthetic that dominated the collections. There was an overall feeling of positivity and optimism throughout the week,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods about the season.

The cargo pant specifically was present in many shows, including LaQuan Smith, Isabel Marant and Givenchy. In the case of Coperni — which went viral after spraying a dress onto Bella Hadid — the cargo pants were paired with corsets and fitted tank tops, enhancing the Y2K aesthetic.

“This is the season of the pant. You could find styles with pleats and generous width, streamlined and slinging lower on the waist, flare bottoms and cargo pants aplenty — they were omnipresent in every city with a bounty of pockets,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director, Nordstrom, about the trends of the season.

Some of the season’s looks within the utility trend included delicate and ethereal interpretations of workwear classics. “We are calling it ‘romantic utility’ spotlights cargo pockets, reworked denim and jumpsuits of various iterations, reborn with imagination and often feminine whimsy,” said April Hennig, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, Moda Operandi.

Speaking of iconic utility classics, at the Loewe spring show, Jonathan Anderson reintroduced the original “Barbour” waxed hunting-style jacket and other shearling bombers, either snug or trapeze in shape, that will probably become must-haves for the season.

Other statement-making utility looks came from Cynthia Rowley, where big-volume silk cargo skirts gave a ballgown feel, or a golden metallic crop cargo jacket with matching high, knee boots from Bally, making the ultimate glam statement of this practical trend.