ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Glam Utility

By Alex Badia
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Y2K influence was still in its peak for the spring 2023 season, bringing with it a revival of the glam-utility trend not seen since the early Aughts. Satin jumpsuits, sheer utility pants and statement cargo pockets everywhere turned this workwear-inspired trend into a true dress-up moment.

“We were witness to a dressed-up, elevated, chic and sophisticated aesthetic that dominated the collections. There was an overall feeling of positivity and optimism throughout the week,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods about the season.

More from WWD

The cargo pant specifically was present in many shows, including LaQuan Smith, Isabel Marant and Givenchy. In the case of Coperni — which went viral after spraying a dress onto Bella Hadid — the cargo pants were paired with corsets and fitted tank tops, enhancing the Y2K aesthetic.

“This is the season of the pant. You could find styles with pleats and generous width, streamlined and slinging lower on the waist, flare bottoms and cargo pants aplenty — they were omnipresent in every city with a bounty of pockets,” said Rickie De Sole, women’s designer fashion and editorial director, Nordstrom, about the trends of the season.

Some of the season’s looks within the utility trend included delicate and ethereal interpretations of workwear classics. “We are calling it ‘romantic utility’ spotlights cargo pockets, reworked denim and jumpsuits of various iterations, reborn with imagination and often feminine whimsy,” said April Hennig, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer, Moda Operandi.

Speaking of iconic utility classics, at the Loewe spring show, Jonathan Anderson reintroduced the original “Barbour” waxed hunting-style jacket and other shearling bombers, either snug or trapeze in shape, that will probably become must-haves for the season.

Other statement-making utility looks came from Cynthia Rowley, where big-volume silk cargo skirts gave a ballgown feel, or a golden metallic crop cargo jacket with matching high, knee boots from Bally, making the ultimate glam statement of this practical trend.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
WWD

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
SheKnows

Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
Hypebae

Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips

Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
msn.com

Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show

Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy