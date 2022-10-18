Herschel Walker Wheels Out Johnson County Sheriff to Prove Cop Badge Is Real

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

Herschel Walker is pulling out all the stops to defend himself against claims the the police badge he flashed at Friday’s Georgia Senate debate was a “prop,” producing Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland in a video posted Monday night to Twitter. “If Herschel’s badge is a prop then I guess this badge I wear every day to protect the citizens is a prop also,” Sheriff Rowland says. “These are real badges and I gave this to my friend for all he has done for this country and this county.” The post follows a statement from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday saying Walker “has openly supported the Johnson County community by mentoring youth and working diligently to advocate for the youth of this community to say no to gang and illegal activity and say yes to hard work and perseverance.” Sheriff Rowland said Walker “is one of the best ambassadors for law enforcement in this country” and added that “because of his dedication to law enforcement and his commitment to public safety,” he presented Walker with Honorary Sheriff’s Badge 34 of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and made Herschel an honorary sheriff’s deputy.

Read it at Twitter