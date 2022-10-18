ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Bans Local Film ‘#LookAtMe’ – Global Bulletin

By Patrick Frater
SINGAPORE BANS ‘#LOOKATME’


Singapore has banned the release of “#LookAtMe,” a feature film by local director Ken Kwek . The InfoComm Media Development Authority said that the film exceeds film classification guidelines because it denigrates a religious community. Supposedly based in true events, the film depicts a man who is offended by a pastor who preaches against homosexuality, but whose behavior contradicts his teachings. The protagonist’s viral video about the aberrant priest lands him in jail, causing the man’s gay identical twin to fight for justice.

“#LookAtMe,” premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival and local media report that the film has been selected for next month’s Singapore International Film Festival . But the IMDA ruling means that it cannot now be shown in any form in Singapore unless Kwek is successful with an appeal.

Singapore recently banned Indian film “The Kashmir Files” on religious grounds. It is also the country with the record of asking Netflix for the highest number of take-downs. And, although the Singapore government recently said it would decriminalize homosexuality, the IMDA said that it would take a stricter line against LGBT depictions in film and TV content.

The NYAFF said: “Ken Kwek’s indictment of backward thinking and barbaric laws veers from the deadly serious to the colorfully camp, without once losing sight of its humanity.”

