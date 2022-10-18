Woman found fatally shot in Kansas City apartment complex parking lot Monday night: Police

A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in an apartment complex located in Kansas City’s Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood on Monday night, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Norton Avenue on a reported shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said at the crime scene. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died about two hours later, Drake said.

Crime scene personnel were seen photographing and examining a silver sedan in the parking lot of one section of apartment buildings that was blocked off with police tape.

Drake said a fresh homicide squad was summoned to handle the investigation of Monday night’s shooting as the caseload has grown for detectives over the past several days.

Police did not have information regarding a suspect in the shooting. Further information was not immediately available from police.

The killing near 56th and Norton was the third reported homicide in Kansas City on Monday. Around 1 p.m., police officers were called to a separate incident in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle for a welfare check. A man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment there, and police were investigating the case as a double homicide.

Kansas City has seen 137 homicides so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, representing the second-deadliest on record.

Police were asking anyone with information about Monday’s killings to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or to make a report through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.