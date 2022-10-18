Zippy’s Kapahulu reopens after arson incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Zippy’s at Kapahulu has reopened and its offering a reopening special.

The restaurant first closed down after an arson incident reported by the Honolulu Police Department on June 9 — resulting in $200,000 in damage.

But now customers can have the chance to once again order from the restaurant location and take advantage of a special deal happening from Monday until Friday, Oct. 21.

During that time, you can earn double zipcoins with a Zipster Rewards membership.

Learn how to join by clicking here.

New members can even get a free chili after making their first purchase as a Zipster Reward member.