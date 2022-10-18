Read full article on original website
Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October. "Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging." Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard. His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours...
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
New restaurant dedicated to late family member
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Downtown Lock Haven has a brand-new restaurant. If you're traveling down Bellefonte Avenue, you will see Alanna's Ice Cream and More. Tamy Lamey transformed her former home décor business into a new eatery. "I always thought about changing up and getting out of home...
LEAF CLEAN UP TIME IN MANSFIELD
With a brand new machine for leaf pick up, the borough is ready for fall! Through a grant, the borough was awarded 90% of the cost of $68,000 needed to purchase a new leaf machine. The old machine was unreliable and often being repaired. Now a new machine will make this an easier project.
Church of Christ Holding Many Community Events
CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Catch northcentral PA native Morgan Myles on 'The Voice' tonight
Morgan Myles continues her incredible journey on "The Voice" tonight! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native will be trying to impress the judges and the voters once again on the ninth episode of the season airing on NBC at 8 p.m. Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective before relocating to Nashville and touring the country for the last ten-plus years. ...
Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago. "He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he...
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Wreaths Across America Seeking Help
On December 17, 2022 communities across the country will be remembering and honoring fallen veterans through the coordinated laying of wreaths on veteran’s graves. The Blossburg community is no exception. The Blossburg Wreaths Across America volunteer group has a goal of laying 1,600 wreaths. Currently they’re about halfway to...
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
HPN News Update – October 21, 2022
Representative Owlett visits Troy High School, free computer classes are available, Tioga County’s Outstanding Volunteer has been awarded, and Southern Tioga School District Continues to celebrate National Principals Month. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Landen Kennedy.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
You’re Invited to Participate In a Study
People are living longer and healthier lives, and this is especially true in Tioga County. Dr. Matthew Heckman and his colleagues at Penn State would like to invite you to join them in a study of Tioga County. Study participants will receive a $40 gift card for completing the survey and a $50 gift card for completing the interview.
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
Woman refuses to leave bar
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
