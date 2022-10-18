ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

News Channel Nebraska

Chronic Player ‘Romance Scammer’ Pleads Guilty to Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from 19 Victims

Originally Posted On: https://factz.com/chronic-player-romance-scammer-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars-from-19-victims/. An Orange County man pleaded guilty this week to federal criminal charges. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, a 35-year-old from Irvine, CA, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Charges included defrauding 19 victims, many of whom he developed romantic...
IRVINE, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd., though the Sheriff’s […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel

Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend. OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms. When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen. A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

