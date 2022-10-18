Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
An Orange County man pleaded guilty this week to federal criminal charges. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, a 35-year-old from Irvine, CA, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Charges included defrauding 19 victims, many of whom he developed romantic...
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday -- while the defendant's attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed "mystery man."
Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd., though the Sheriff’s […]
Should the Public and Victims’ Families Get to Watch Orange Mass Shooter’s Conservatorship Proceedings?
Orange County officials are set to ask a judge to let the public and victims’ families watch the usually-secret court proceedings surrounding whether the Orange mass shooter will be placed under a conservatorship after he was deemed mentally unable to stand trial. Four people, including 9 year-old Matthew Farias,...
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Gang Member's Conviction Upheld for Venice Boardwalk Killing
A state appeals court panel today upheld a gang member's conviction for the August 2015 Venice boardwalk shooting death of a young man hoping to break into the music business.
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel
Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend. OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms. When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen. A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.
Thief steals credit card payment machine, then steals $40,000 from Orange County salon
It happened in a matter of seconds. Security footage from The Grand salon in downtown Brea shows a burglar breaking into the store and heading directly for a credit card payment machine near the entrance. The salon’s owner, Son Mai, says the burglary happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. in the morning. “He knew exactly […]
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera
The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Will you still vote for...
