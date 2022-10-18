Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
AZFamily
Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It’s a trend around the nation;...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
KTAR.com
Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week
PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
AZFamily
Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AZFamily
Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle. Updated: 6 hours...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
AZFamily
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school
PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday. Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA. In a letter to parents, the district...
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10 near Sky Harbor, I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR 143. Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa man details double ballot mishap
A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
AZFamily
Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
12news.com
Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge
MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped." Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.
Phoenix New Times
The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party
When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
Comments / 0