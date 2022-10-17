FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While food inflation continues to rise, Americans continue to pay the price at the grocery store. The Labor Department reports groceries are up more than 10% compared to last year.But what does that really look like for people like Detroit Cookie Company owner Lauren Roumayah who buy groceries every day? For starters, it does not look good. "Pre-pandemic to now, the cost of our ingredients have gone up anywhere from 50-60%," Roumayah says.Roumayah says the basic ingredients to make a homemade chocolate chip cookie costs far more than what it used to. In 2019, Roumayah says she used...

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO