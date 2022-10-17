Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
Roland Coit, the shoe’s designer, said he wanted to bring the shoes to Pontiac, the place he grew up and calls home
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out these fun things to do around the D this weekend
It will be a lovely, warm weekend! There are many events for everyone to attend. A little more than a week remains until Halloween, but the kids may start stocking up on treats now. We’ll start with the Macomb County Harvestfest. The event will include trick-or-treating stations, food trucks, bounce...
udmercy.edu
Celebrate Red Ribbon week with the Wellness Center
Red Ribbon week, which is annually celebrated Oct. 23-31, is the nation’s oldest and longest running drug prevention awareness program. Detroit Mercy’s Wellness Center is helping celebrate this week and has red ribbons in its office for students and others to wear, showing support for Red Ribbon week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
The dishes we sampled varied between fine and quite delicious — and portions are generous
udmercy.edu
Donate to University’s Mittens for Detroit collection drive
The cold weather is on its way and Detroit Mercy is giving a hand to those in need by collecting warm, durable mittens and gloves for Mittens for Detroit. Mittens for Detroit is a non-profit that collects, purchases and distributes new mittens and gloves to children, teenagers and adults in need in Detroit and other underserved cities.
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
MetroTimes
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Metro Detroit’s Eloise Asylum rises from the dead as world-class haunted attraction
The long-abandoned psychiatric hospital has a sordid history, but those behind the multimillion-dollar development say they, too, just want to help people
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
thesirenlppacs.com
LINCOLN PARK’S NEW PIZZA POLICY
On Sept. 2, 2022, an announcement was sent out for teachers to read regarding a new policy for school lunches. As it turned out, a newly returned lunch item, pizza, would be served later during lunches in order to hinder anyone intending to steal it. The announcement is as follows:...
Breed & Bootleg documentary, directed by MSU faculty and alumni, wins an Emmy
An Emmy is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and in mid-Michigan, some Michigan State University professors helped a documentary about Flint rappers win that coveted award.
Detroit Cookie Company fighting off food inflation
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While food inflation continues to rise, Americans continue to pay the price at the grocery store. The Labor Department reports groceries are up more than 10% compared to last year.But what does that really look like for people like Detroit Cookie Company owner Lauren Roumayah who buy groceries every day? For starters, it does not look good. "Pre-pandemic to now, the cost of our ingredients have gone up anywhere from 50-60%," Roumayah says.Roumayah says the basic ingredients to make a homemade chocolate chip cookie costs far more than what it used to. In 2019, Roumayah says she used...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman celebrates 90th birthday with 5th degree karate black belt
As she turned 90, Thelma Jones received her fifth-degree black belt. The Detroit woman has been practicing karate for 50 years, and has even used it to fight off criminals.
luxury-houses.net
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI
The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
Bishop Charles Ellis works to help young men aging out of foster care in Detroit
There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Once they become adults and age out of the system many become homeless or worse.
