Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out these fun things to do around the D this weekend

It will be a lovely, warm weekend! There are many events for everyone to attend. A little more than a week remains until Halloween, but the kids may start stocking up on treats now. We’ll start with the Macomb County Harvestfest. The event will include trick-or-treating stations, food trucks, bounce...
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Celebrate Red Ribbon week with the Wellness Center

Red Ribbon week, which is annually celebrated Oct. 23-31, is the nation’s oldest and longest running drug prevention awareness program. Detroit Mercy’s Wellness Center is helping celebrate this week and has red ribbons in its office for students and others to wear, showing support for Red Ribbon week.
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Donate to University’s Mittens for Detroit collection drive

The cold weather is on its way and Detroit Mercy is giving a hand to those in need by collecting warm, durable mittens and gloves for Mittens for Detroit. Mittens for Detroit is a non-profit that collects, purchases and distributes new mittens and gloves to children, teenagers and adults in need in Detroit and other underserved cities.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored

A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
DETROIT, MI
thesirenlppacs.com

LINCOLN PARK’S NEW PIZZA POLICY

On Sept. 2, 2022, an announcement was sent out for teachers to read regarding a new policy for school lunches. As it turned out, a newly returned lunch item, pizza, would be served later during lunches in order to hinder anyone intending to steal it. The announcement is as follows:...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Cookie Company fighting off food inflation

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While food inflation continues to rise, Americans continue to pay the price at the grocery store. The Labor Department reports groceries are up more than 10% compared to last year.But what does that really look like for people like Detroit Cookie Company owner Lauren Roumayah who buy groceries every day? For starters, it does not look good. "Pre-pandemic to now, the cost of our ingredients have gone up anywhere from 50-60%," Roumayah says.Roumayah says the basic ingredients to make a homemade chocolate chip cookie costs far more than what it used to. In 2019, Roumayah says she used...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
luxury-houses.net

This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

