Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
Church of Christ Holding Many Community Events
CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Wreaths Across America Seeking Help
On December 17, 2022 communities across the country will be remembering and honoring fallen veterans through the coordinated laying of wreaths on veteran’s graves. The Blossburg community is no exception. The Blossburg Wreaths Across America volunteer group has a goal of laying 1,600 wreaths. Currently they’re about halfway to...
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago. "He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he...
HPN News Update – October 21, 2022
Representative Owlett visits Troy High School, free computer classes are available, Tioga County’s Outstanding Volunteer has been awarded, and Southern Tioga School District Continues to celebrate National Principals Month. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Landen Kennedy.
LEAF CLEAN UP TIME IN MANSFIELD
With a brand new machine for leaf pick up, the borough is ready for fall! Through a grant, the borough was awarded 90% of the cost of $68,000 needed to purchase a new leaf machine. The old machine was unreliable and often being repaired. Now a new machine will make this an easier project.
You’re Invited to Participate In a Study
People are living longer and healthier lives, and this is especially true in Tioga County. Dr. Matthew Heckman and his colleagues at Penn State would like to invite you to join them in a study of Tioga County. Study participants will receive a $40 gift card for completing the survey and a $50 gift card for completing the interview.
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
What’s new in Wellsville NY ?
The Wellsville Development Corporation newsletter is out!!. Read about the recent “Murder Mystery Dinner,” updates on the Main Street clock, and more….
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
Firefighters Battle Barn and House Fire in Owego
UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully
NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
A Look Inside America's Best Haunted Hotel
USA Today readers have decided the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols is the number one best haunted hotel in America. Something owner Marnie Streit says came as a shock. “Exciting and surprising. Exciting because we’re little, we’re tiny and we’re up against some big places and some well-known places. Surprising because we still don’t know how we ended up in this contest. We have not a clue, so that was really cool.”
Crews put over 60,000 gallons of water on fire at landfill in Angelica
Several fire crews battled a fire at the Hyland Landfill on Herdman Road in the Town of Angelica on Wednesday.
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
