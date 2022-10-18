Read full article on original website
thehomepagenetwork.com
You’re Invited to Participate In a Study
People are living longer and healthier lives, and this is especially true in Tioga County. Dr. Matthew Heckman and his colleagues at Penn State would like to invite you to join them in a study of Tioga County. Study participants will receive a $40 gift card for completing the survey and a $50 gift card for completing the interview.
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Chasing Eagles: Reintroduction
Tag along with Matt West, a local bald eagle expert, to watch and discover magnificent eagles in “Chasing Eagles.” The audience will learn where the top viewing spots are for bald eagles during different seasons and will also have a chance to see the birds up-close. At these viewing spots, you will learn how to identify a bald eagle, see what their daily habits are, and even have a chance to see them raising young.
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Wreaths Across America Seeking Help
On December 17, 2022 communities across the country will be remembering and honoring fallen veterans through the coordinated laying of wreaths on veteran’s graves. The Blossburg community is no exception. The Blossburg Wreaths Across America volunteer group has a goal of laying 1,600 wreaths. Currently they’re about halfway to...
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
thehomepagenetwork.com
LEAF CLEAN UP TIME IN MANSFIELD
With a brand new machine for leaf pick up, the borough is ready for fall! Through a grant, the borough was awarded 90% of the cost of $68,000 needed to purchase a new leaf machine. The old machine was unreliable and often being repaired. Now a new machine will make this an easier project.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Church of Christ Holding Many Community Events
CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Firefighters Battle Barn and House Fire in Owego
UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
Dick’s plans move into city of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a loss for the village of Lansing, but a gain for the city of Ithaca. Dick’s will be coming into the former Tops space. The sporting goods retailer has set its sights on the recently-vacated space at 710 South Meadow Street, according to pre-application filing for Site Plan Review submitted to the city of Ithaca. Tops Grocery Store closed its city of Ithaca outpost at the end of May, but retained its Lansing location on North Triphammer Road.
Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County fugitives from justice nabbed by Livingston County Deputies on I-390
Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Pennsylvania residents on felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop. On October 8, 2022 Deputy Gordon Truax was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate when he conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 390 in the Town of Avon for violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic law.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Hornets Shut Out Hughesville In Final Home Game
The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team scored a 5-0 shut out over Hughesville in their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, October 18. “In spite of the cold, the boys did a great job putting the ball on frame, scoring goals, and keeping a clean sheet,” head coach Todd Fitch said. “It was a good win for our four seniors last home match.”
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
DEP fines Lawrenceville $6,000 for water system violations
Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP "as a means of effectively closing this matter", the letter read.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
