NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022
The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as New Manager
The Texas Rangers have a new skipper, announcing Friday they've hired Bruce Bochy to fill the shoes of Chris Woodward. The team said Bochy has agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons. Bochy, who was the manager of the 2010 Giants that beat the Rangers in the World...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prescott Says He's Ready to Start, Was ‘Full Go' With ‘No Limitations' at Practice Thursday
Dak Prescott will be "in the lead chair as far as reps" for practice in the latest sign that the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys will return from injury Sunday against Detroit. Head coach Mike McCarthy left little doubt about the end of Prescott's five-game absence because of a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?
Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
Buyers or sellers? Washington Commanders leaving all options on the table ahead of NFL trade deadline
Entering the season, there was hope the Washington Commanders could capitalize on an exciting rebranding effort, parlaying the newfound optimism
