California State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022

The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as New Manager

The Texas Rangers have a new skipper, announcing Friday they've hired Bruce Bochy to fill the shoes of Chris Woodward. The team said Bochy has agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons. Bochy, who was the manager of the 2010 Giants that beat the Rangers in the World...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?

Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out

Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...

