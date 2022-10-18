Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Wreaths Across America Seeking Help
On December 17, 2022 communities across the country will be remembering and honoring fallen veterans through the coordinated laying of wreaths on veteran’s graves. The Blossburg community is no exception. The Blossburg Wreaths Across America volunteer group has a goal of laying 1,600 wreaths. Currently they’re about halfway to...
Church of Christ Holding Many Community Events
CANTON – The Church of Christ in Canton will be holding a number of community events in November that the public is invited to attend. The Mission & Evangelism team from the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton invites you to experience a night to remember on Saturday, November 5, 2022. You will enjoy an evening filled with fellowship, live music, snacks, and dancing in your seat or on the dance floor. The 1950s was a decade that made music history, for the most part, due to the popularity of the American Bandstand. You can now experience a little piece of that history by attending Turn Back the Clock Sock Hop and listening to our local band, “The Sock Hoppers.” A night of nostalgia and making memories that will last forever is happening in small-town Canton, Pennsylvania.
You’re Invited to Participate In a Study
People are living longer and healthier lives, and this is especially true in Tioga County. Dr. Matthew Heckman and his colleagues at Penn State would like to invite you to join them in a study of Tioga County. Study participants will receive a $40 gift card for completing the survey and a $50 gift card for completing the interview.
LEAF CLEAN UP TIME IN MANSFIELD
With a brand new machine for leaf pick up, the borough is ready for fall! Through a grant, the borough was awarded 90% of the cost of $68,000 needed to purchase a new leaf machine. The old machine was unreliable and often being repaired. Now a new machine will make this an easier project.
HPN News Update – October 21, 2022
Representative Owlett visits Troy High School, free computer classes are available, Tioga County’s Outstanding Volunteer has been awarded, and Southern Tioga School District Continues to celebrate National Principals Month. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Landen Kennedy.
Local company visit opens doors to Penn College students
Spotlighting Penn College’s provision of students’ real-world experiences through collaboration with local companies, Howard W. Troup’s Fixture Design & Fabrication (MTT 222) class traveled to Spartronics on Oct. 12. “Our visit was to see how a modern electronic circuit board manufacturer utilizes fixtures to make their products and to see if we can make some fixtures for them,” said Troup, an assistant professor of automated manufacturing/machine tool technology in the School of Engineering Technologies. Located along Reach Road, Spartronics manufactures highly complex circuit card assemblies and electromechanical products for the aerospace and defense, medical, and instrumentation and control industries.
Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago. "He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he...
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
New restaurant dedicated to late family member
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Downtown Lock Haven has a brand-new restaurant. If you're traveling down Bellefonte Avenue, you will see Alanna's Ice Cream and More. Tamy Lamey transformed her former home décor business into a new eatery. "I always thought about changing up and getting out of home...
Chasing Eagles: Reintroduction
Tag along with Matt West, a local bald eagle expert, to watch and discover magnificent eagles in “Chasing Eagles.” The audience will learn where the top viewing spots are for bald eagles during different seasons and will also have a chance to see the birds up-close. At these viewing spots, you will learn how to identify a bald eagle, see what their daily habits are, and even have a chance to see them raising young.
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October. "Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging." Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard. His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours...
Commissioners clash over coroner's building, approve $1 million agreement with regional airport
Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner. The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy. ...
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk
The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
