Journal Review
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr.
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., 86, of Noblesville passed away in his home at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
WRBI Radio
Marjorie Nell Hughes, 90-formerly of Crawfordsville
Marjorie Nell Hughes, 90, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away at 3:02 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Heritage House of Greensburg. She was born February 25, 1932 in Westport, the daughter of Orval Maurice and Lorine B. (Wood) Hughes. She had been a resident of Crawfordsville the majority...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Journal Review
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon, 82, of Bargersville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Herbert Bloom Runyon and Beulah Loraine (Snyder) Runyon. He married Sarah “Sally” Ann (Bailey) Runyon on Dec. 17, 1982, at Indianapolis. She survives.
Journal Review
Veterans Expo attracts large crowd
Exhibitors and volunteers kept busy Thursday at the annual Montgomery County Veterans Expo held at the Byron Cox American Legion Post 72. “We have had a great turnout,” said Mike Spencer, third vice commander and event organizer. He believes that as the community moves past the pandemic more veterans...
Journal Review
Simpson to perform with National FFA Chorus
INDIANAPOLIS — Clair Simpson, a member of the Southmont FFA chapter in Crawfordsville, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 26-29 during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Simpson, a sophomore and the daughter of Darren and Kerri Simpson, has been selected to be...
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
Journal Review
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
Journal Review
Linda Sue (Spall) Likens
Linda Sue (Spall) Likens, 75, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. She was born Tuesday, July 15, 1947, at Lafayette, to Jess and Ada (Dyer) Spall. Linda was a member at Crawfordsville Church of Christ over 50 years. She loved listening to Bob Hines’ sermons and spending time with members throughout the years. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and the cats play in the summer time. She had a fascination for carousals, putting them around the house in various rooms. She worked at family services for many years and at Ben Hur Nursing Home.
Southside Times
Celebrating a century in Beech Grove
On Oct. 16, over 100 people were gathered to celebrate the centennial birthday of Walter E. Johnes in Beech Grove. His actual birthday is Oct. 18, 1922. Since this type of celebration doesn’t come around very often, Walter’s daughter Mary Ann Senft pulled out all the stops to honor her accomplished father. From the dance floor to big decorations, the party was one to be remembered.
Journal Review
Dianna Merryman
Dianna Merryman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Jan. 25, 1945, to William “Rudy” and Alice (Goff) Merryman. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, class of 1964. Dianna worked for Culver Hospital as a janitor, worked with home healthcare,...
Journal Review
CHS gets re-match with Stars in sectional opener
For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.
Journal Review
Glenda Kay Dove DeBusk
A community-wide service in remembrance of lifelong New Market resident Glenda Kay Dove DeBusk, who entered her eternal rest on March 8, is planned for Sunday at New Market United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be provided at noon and the service will begin at 1 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 20, 2022
• Forgery/counterfeiting at Walmart, 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 10:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Market and North Washington streets — 10:50 a.m. • Hit and run at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:51 p.m. • Theft at Walmart, 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 2:54...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Craft Shows
Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
