WCJB
Bradford County Communities in Schools will hold a golf tournament in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Communities Fore Kids 16th annual golf tournament will be in Alachua on Friday. It is sponsored by Bradford County Communities in Schools. Their goal is to bring community resources and caring adults into schools so all children have the tools they need to succeed. The...
WCJB
John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
ocala-news.com
Magnificent Frigatebirds Over Lake Weir
After Hurricane Ian, Marion Audubon birders spotted six new species that have never been recorded in Marion County, plus many other rarities! These birds rode the outer bands from the east coast inland. Pictured are two of eight magnificent frigatebirds seen over Lake Weir that day. Thanks to Michele Reyes for sharing!
WCJB
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
WCJB
University of Florida will hold a celebration for 60 years of undergraduate integration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will celebrate 60 years of undergraduate integration on Friday. The celebration will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art. That is located at 3259 Hull Rd in...
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
WCJB
Volleyball district title matches: Santa Fe, Oak Hall earn sweeps
(WCJB) -It was district championship night in high school volleyball across North Central Florida, and automatic spots to regional tournaments were on the line for winners. In Class 4A-District 5, defending state champion Santa Fe improved to 25-2 by sweeping North Marion 25-10, 25-8, 25-16. The Raiders, who came into the week ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will certainly be a top seed for the regional tournament beginning next week.
WCJB
Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue brought republicans in Alachua County for a fundraising event, and the governor as a guest speaker. “I’m really enthusiastic that he’s here,” shared attendee Mike Whitehead. The event sold out at Legacy Park in...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
WCJB
Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon. The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday. The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday. Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact...
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
WCJB
NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
WCJB
Florida volleyball team swept at home by Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home court advantage wasn’t enough for the No. 11 Florida volleyball team to avoid losing in straight sets to unranked Georgia Wednesday evening. The Gators (15-4) were held to a season-low .090 hit percentage in their loss to the Bulldogs (13-5), as only Marina...
BOCC delays vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners tabled a proposed development from the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor in its Oct. 18 meeting, citing concerns about the developer’s site plans, traffic issues, and school capacity while acknowledging opposition from neighborhood horse farms.
WCJB
UF’s Colin Castleton voted First Team All-SEC in the preseason
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Colin Castleton returned to the Gator men’s basketball team for his fifth year of eligibility so could make an impact. Based on preseason prognostications, he’ll have a good chance to achieve that goal. Castleton was voted to the preseason All-SEC First Team on Wednesday, joining...
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala receives $500,000 grant from EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the City of Ocala to receive a Brownfield Environmental Assessment grant in the amount of $500,000. Ocala City Council members formally accepted the grant award during their regular meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 18. A total of 285 communities were...
