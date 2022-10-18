ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
HAWTHORNE, FL
ocala-news.com

Magnificent Frigatebirds Over Lake Weir

After Hurricane Ian, Marion Audubon birders spotted six new species that have never been recorded in Marion County, plus many other rarities! These birds rode the outer bands from the east coast inland. Pictured are two of eight magnificent frigatebirds seen over Lake Weir that day. Thanks to Michele Reyes for sharing!
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Volleyball district title matches: Santa Fe, Oak Hall earn sweeps

(WCJB) -It was district championship night in high school volleyball across North Central Florida, and automatic spots to regional tournaments were on the line for winners. In Class 4A-District 5, defending state champion Santa Fe improved to 25-2 by sweeping North Marion 25-10, 25-8, 25-16. The Raiders, who came into the week ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will certainly be a top seed for the regional tournament beginning next week.
SANTA FE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon. The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday. The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday. Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL home sales drop, prices keep climbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sale prices continued to rise in September in defiance of falling home sales in North Central Florida. According to numbers released by Florida Realtors on Thursday morning, home sales in North Central Florida are down significantly. In Gainesville, 27 percent fewer homes were sold last month compared to the same time last year. In Ocala, home sales are down 25 percent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida volleyball team swept at home by Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home court advantage wasn’t enough for the No. 11 Florida volleyball team to avoid losing in straight sets to unranked Georgia Wednesday evening. The Gators (15-4) were held to a season-low .090 hit percentage in their loss to the Bulldogs (13-5), as only Marina...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF’s Colin Castleton voted First Team All-SEC in the preseason

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Colin Castleton returned to the Gator men’s basketball team for his fifth year of eligibility so could make an impact. Based on preseason prognostications, he’ll have a good chance to achieve that goal. Castleton was voted to the preseason All-SEC First Team on Wednesday, joining...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala receives $500,000 grant from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the City of Ocala to receive a Brownfield Environmental Assessment grant in the amount of $500,000. Ocala City Council members formally accepted the grant award during their regular meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 18. A total of 285 communities were...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy