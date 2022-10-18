Read full article on original website
Ghost Bus Hawaii is scaring up some fun ahead of Halloween
WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some Halloween fun and a scary good time, you may want to check out the Ghost Bus Hawaii. It's a haunted house on wheels. Frightening things will happen inside the cursed bus. Are you brave enough to come on board?
Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring for dozens of jobs in Maui, with hiring event on October 19
MAUI (KITV4) -- Dozens of management and hospitality jobs are available on Maui, Marriott Vacations Worldwide announced Tuesday. Hourly positions include front desk positions, housekeeping, maintenance, food and beverage roles, and safety and security positions.
3 new COVID-related deaths, 2,082 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,082 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,702. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.8%. The positivity rate in Honolulu County is...
Hawaiian Electric asking Big Island residents to conserve power after three generators go down
Hawaiian Electric is asking Big Island residents to conserve power Thursday evening, after three main generators went down. Residents should reduce electricity use from 5 - 9 p.m. to prevent the possibility of rolling blackouts.
Record on-time college graduation rates causing decline in enrollment
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Enrollment at University of Hawaii across all ten campuses decreased for the fall 2022 semester. This is also a national trend.
Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook
HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
Navy announces water main breaks to be fixed by next week, as daycare centers, restaurants remain closed
HONOLULU (KITV) -- The Navy says two out of four water main breaks have been fixed, as a boil water advisory remains in effect for 93,000 residents in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam. Officials say the main water line is on track to be fixed by next Tuesday.
Crime trends are down in East Honolulu, according to Honolulu Police
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Police Commission that crime has gone down in East Honolulu. The Chief of police touted a recent crime drop in District 7, as he appeared in front of the commission on Wednesday.
