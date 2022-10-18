ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ghost Bus Hawaii is scaring up some fun ahead of Halloween

WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some Halloween fun and a scary good time, you may want to check out the Ghost Bus Hawaii. It's a haunted house on wheels. Frightening things will happen inside the cursed bus. Are you brave enough to come on board?
HONOLULU, HI
Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook

HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
HAWAII STATE

