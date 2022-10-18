Read full article on original website
Gang leader made 45,000 calls to run drugs empire from his prison cell
A jailed gang leader ran a drugs empire from his prison cell by using his illegal mobile phone 45,000 times in six months - but was cleared of arranging a gangland murder. Gareth Curtis, from Stretford, made or received more than 246 calls or texts a day. Curtis made the...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
BBC
Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Doncaster PC arrested on suspicion of drug offences
A Doncaster-based South Yorkshire police officer was among three men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of class B drugs. The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department. He was suspended from duties after a property in Warmsworth, Doncaster, was...
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail
An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
buzzfeednews.com
Four Men Were Killed And Dismembered After Going Out To “Hit A Lick” On Their Bicycles
Four Oklahoma men who disappeared after going out on their bicycles last weekend were shot, dismembered, and their remains dumped in a river, police said Monday as they sought a person of interest in the killings. Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, had...
Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child
A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.He...
Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'
A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
Fears for woman, 24, who suddenly vanished after a rideshare driver dropped her off - as cops launch a massive search in dense bushland
Police and volunteers are scouring dense bushland for a young woman who mysteriously vanished at the weekend. Lucinda Miller, 24, was last seen in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong around 11am last Sunday. She ordered a rideshare drive which dropped her off near a bush track along McDougal Road in...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate
A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
Three jailed after cocaine hidden in condoms smuggled into Jersey
Three people have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey.Elijah Silbourne, 20, of Liverpool, received a six-year sentence after one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island. He arrived in Jersey on 1 June via the ferry from Poole. His vehicle was searched on arrival as he faced questioning from Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS). During the search, officers disovered a kilo of high purity cocaine, which had been concealed in the spare wheel-well in the boot, estimated to have a street value of between...
UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff
A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
