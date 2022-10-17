ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men's Basketball Selected Second in NEC Preseason Poll

NEWARK, N.J.—The Sacred Heart men's basketball team has been selected second in the Northeast Conference Preseason Poll, voted on by the league's head coaches. Junior forward Nico Galette was named to the Preseason All-NEC team, announced at the NEC Media Day at the Prudential Center. The Pioneers have the highest selection since the 2019-20 preseason poll.
NEWARK, NJ
sacredheartpioneers.com

Women’s Basketball Picked Sixth in NEC Preseason Poll

NEWARK, N.J.— The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Northeast Conference Preseason Poll, released on Tuesday at the conference's Media Day. Wagner took the top spot with five first-place votes after finishing fourth last season. Defending regular season champion Fairleigh Dickinson...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Doran Named NEC Rookie of the Week

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—First-year Emma Doran was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week for Sacred Heart women's cross country this week. Over the weekend at the Fall Foliage Invitational at the University of Vermont, Doran finished 25th overall with a time of 20:06.7 time, her best time this season. The Pioneers finished third overall as a team.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy