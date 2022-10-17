FAIRFIELD, Conn.—First-year Emma Doran was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week for Sacred Heart women's cross country this week. Over the weekend at the Fall Foliage Invitational at the University of Vermont, Doran finished 25th overall with a time of 20:06.7 time, her best time this season. The Pioneers finished third overall as a team.

