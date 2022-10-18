ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhawks Take Rivalry Clean Sheet

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

The Toledo girls soccer team earned its second rivalry win of the season, shutting out Winlock 5-0 on Monday to complete the season sweep of the Cardinals.

“The girls figured out fast that our offense was a bit faster than their defense,” first-year Toledo coach Courtney Moore said. “We just needed to send balls through the seams in their defense and attack on goal. I’m very proud of our girls for their effort and the game they played today.”

Hallie Cournyer led the Riverhawks with an eight-minute brace, scoring first in the ninth minute and again in the 17th.

“Hallie played a great game tonight,” Moore said. “She never gave up on plays and put lots of pressure on their defense.”

Before Cournyer hit the scoresheet, Teresa Cothren opened the scoring with a goal in the sixth minute. The Riverhawks went into halftime up 3-0.

The scoreline would stay the same for 25 minutes out of the break, but in the 65th minute, Maritza Salmeron swung a cross in from the right wing to Makenna Miller, who made it 4-0. Seven minutes later, Salmeron got a goal of her own to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Toledo finished with 25 shots on the night, to Winlock’s seven — all of which Daphnie Bybee saved.

The Riverhawks will take on Kalama at home on Wednesday, while Winlock will play at Onalaska.

