ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
The Independent

Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy