nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in Florida
The weather temperatures are down and the activities are going up! Autumn season in the sunshine state is truly a wonderful time of year. It’s a time when you can work in the yard, do more walking, and go exploring in the local area nature parks. The month of October is not only for Halloween pumpkins and candy; but is a great opportunity to delve into our natural Florida environment.
What’s On Suncoast? 10.21-10.28
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 21 – 28, 2022!. If you’re a breast cancer survivor, the paddlers of NBP Survivors In Sync relate — they’re fellow survivors who unite for competition but also as friends, supporters, and more. The SISters share a bond beyond their paddles. But once on the water, they’re fierce, either recreationally or in competition. Come try dragon boat paddling! There’s room for you in the boat!
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where Is the Tampa Bay Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. Now she is stepping back from broadcast. Catherine Hawley announced she is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in broadcast. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Florida, Cuba’s oldest beer brand returning to Tampa
Florida and Cuba's oldest beer brand is returning to the Tampa Bay area market.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
click orlando
‘Our lifeline:’ Florida restores Sanibel Causeway, giving residents access to island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanibel Causeway, lifeline to Sanibel Island in southwest Florida, will be reopened Wednesday morning after suffering major damages in Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced repairs to the bridge were ahead of schedule and residents would be able to return to the island using the roadway at 11 a.m. Last week, the governor said crews were aiming for Oct. 21 to reopen the Sanibel Causeway.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss
You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
Researchers look into Hurricane Ian's impact on Tampa Bay
Right before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the storm drained seven feet of water out of Tampa Bay, and now the water is being tested to see if it impacted the bay.
Florida Weekly
The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores
Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will it get in Florida? A breakdown of where you’ll feel 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s
There’s a change in the air. You’ll feel it starting Wednesday, and certainly Wednesday night. It’ll get drier and cooler. Yes, Florida, fall has arrived. Or is this winter?. While South Florida temperatures will dip into the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service, other parts of...
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known Bradenton fruit farm may be looking to sell
After a couple of years of struggling, Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton — which has been in operation for nearly 85 years— might look a little different in 2024. The owners of the farm, in a statement kicking off its 84th season, cite citrus tree diseases, COVID-19 closures, staffing issues and Hurricane Ian destruction as some of the challenges the farm has been overcoming. “We have dealt with so much,” says Dean Mixon, president of the farm, in the release.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
