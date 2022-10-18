Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. Now she is stepping back from broadcast. Catherine Hawley announced she is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in broadcast. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO