ESPN

Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal

SUNRISE, Fla. --  Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc Staal. Eric Staal will not play in Florida's game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning,...
ESPN

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's best addition

The 2022-23 NHL regular season is just 10 days old, but it's time to assess what all 32 teams have done thus far -- for better or worse. For this week's Power Rankings, we also identified the best newcomer for every team. How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey...
ESPN

Toronto takes on Brooklyn for conference matchup

LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup. Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets averaged 8.0 steals, 6.5 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season. Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 30-22...
